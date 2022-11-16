African National Congress (ANC) members assaulted Tshwane speaker Murunwa Makwarela and other public representatives

The incident was caught on camera and has been doing its rounds on social media sparking anger in Mzansi

The Congress of the People’s (Cope) plans on opening a case against the ANC members and calls for action to be taken against them

TSHWANE - Chaos descended over a council meeting when members of the African National Congress (ANC) physically assaulted Tshwane speaker Murunwa Makwarela and other public representatives on Tuesday, 15 November.

Cope has called for Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against ANC members who attacked the Tshwane council speaker. Image: @TshwaneSpeaker & Gulshan Khan

A video of the incident has been doing its rounds on social media, leaving many disturbed. Makwarela is the Congress of the People’s (Cope) regional leader in Tshwane and the party plans on opening a case against the ANC members.

In the video, members can be seen pushing the speaker and other Members of the Mayoral Committee. It is unclear what led to the chaos.

Cope has also called for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to act against the members. Speaking to EWN, party spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the unlawful behaviour would not be tolerated.

Bloem said it was not the first time Makwarela was attacked by “hooligans” masquerading as councillors. He added that the behaviour was not fitting of public representatives.

Citizens believe that violent conduct was unacceptable and do not believe those responsible will be punished.

Mzansi reacts to the assault on Tshwane speaker Murunwa Makwarela:

@EaziWey said:

"Suspect ANC leadership condone that disgraceful act of thuggery. They will keep quiet."

@chego_follow commented:

"Imagine if they lose come the next election is a war."

@Lion_For_Truth posted:

"Democracy is not for the ANC."

@travelman34 wrote:

"Thugs and gangsters."

@Languta88 added:

"What a circus."

