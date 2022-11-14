Cyril Ramaphosa went to a church where he sang and danced in a video that made peeps want him for a second term

The ANC conference is happening in December, where a new president for the political party will be elected

A lot of South Africans had his support for him, while others decried the ruling organization's ability to run the country

Cyril Ramaphosa went to church, where he sang and danced in front of many people. The clip drew support from SA peeps who want him for a second term as president of the ANC.

@MpandeM shared the post on Twitter, with the #Renew22 showing his support for the president having a second term. The sentiment was shared by many tweeps who enthusiastically showed their preference for him.

ANC December conference around the corner

The race for the presidency of the ANC is heating up, with some candidates throwing their hats into the ring for it. Ramaphosa has been under much pressure lately due to the Phala Phala scandal. Even though this is the case, the party doesn't know how to handle the situation.

Regardless of the scandal surrounding the leader, peeps still supported him, while others called out the shortcomings of his leadership and party. See the comments below:

@MoisiJonas said:

"Our president second term no matter what."

@ThanyaniMakher1 mentioned:

"Long live the spirit of Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa long live. Carl, Elias, Jacob, and Arthur do not disturb our peace all you can do is to start getting sizes of the orange overalls."

@Bafana_Bucs1 commented:

"Phakama Ramaphosa…"

@Mbo44848601Mbo shared:

"His sinking the whole ship, and you are cheering him on..."

@Philemon16 posted:

"No amount of half-cooked Phala Phala story is going to stop the Gautrain."

@Dvan63581717 said:

"What happened to the RET peeps... Are they also singing"

@MandisiMgebhuzo mentioned:

"We have defeated the ENEMY. We always defeat the enemy. This is ANC NEC MEETING AT NASREC. We don't have time to play, SIYALAWULA.(we are ruling) Phatha ANC Phatha. ANC LEADS, ANC LIVES."

@Ntuthuko007 commented:

"I so want this President to have a second term nazi."

Phala Phala: Presidency disputes grounds for calling Ramaphosa to step aside, stating he hasn't been charged

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress (ANC) first physical National Executive Conference (NEC) meeting in two years has come to a close. President Cyril Ramaphosa has resolved not to step aside as president of the ANC.

Ramaphosa's opponents have intensified calls for him to step aside amid the Phala Phala scandal accusations. But Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, questioned the motivations behind the calls during a media briefing on Sunday, 13 November.

