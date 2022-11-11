The African National Congress has some tough decisions ahead after the integrity commission found that Ramaphosa disgraced the party

The judgment related to the Phala Phala scandal that has rocked the ANC for the better part of the year

Though the commission agrees about the effect the scandal has had on the party, they cannot agree on how to discipline Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) integrity commission has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandal has disgraced the ruling party. Still, the ANC can't seem to agree on what to do about it.

The ANC intercity committee cannot decide how to discipline Ramaphosa after finding that he brought the party into disrepute.

Source: Getty Images

The commission cannot decide how to sanction President Ramaphosa and is stuck between proposing that he should be suspended or step aside entirely.

The IC did decide that they would order the president to take the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) and the public into his confidence by detailing what exactly led to the burglary at his Phala Phala farm, TimesLIVE reported.

It isn't clear how exactly the commission intends to achieve this because President Ramaphosa claims that the acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcleka has told him to stay silent on the matter. The acting public protector's gag order was revealed in a leaked draft report from the commission.

According to News24, the IC is expected to give a progress report to the NEC on Friday, 11 November, where the matter is expected to be fiercely debated. Party leaders who have it out for Ramaphosa said they would insist that the president step aside in light of the accusations against him.

South Africans weigh in on the latest developments in the Phala Phala saga

South Africans think the ANC is still protecting President Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal.

@CTsetsa demanded:

"This man must just step aside, please."

@Isaac20968118 claimed:

"Ramaphosa is law into himself with the help of the ANC NEC"

@Winkie1306 commented:

"Strange, the corrupt ANC was in disrepute 27 years ago."

Ex-minister Mokonyane Slams “Evil Comrades” for Playing Cheap and Populist Politics by Attacking Ramaphosa

In other news, Briefly News reported that Former Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane criticised "evil" African National Congress (ANC) comrades for publically bashing President Cyril Ramaphosa this close to party elections.

The ruling party will host its 55th national elective conference between the 15 and 20 December in Nasrec, Johannesburg. The build-up to the election has been tense, with many ANC members coming out of the woodwork to criticise Ramaphosa.

Speaking on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, Mokonyane claimed that those publically criticising Ramaphosa were engaging in "cheap and populist politics", TimesLIVE reported.

