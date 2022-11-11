Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane is not impressed with how some ANC members have been conducting themselves

Mokonyane accused "evil comrades" of using Ramaphosa's struggles to play populist politics and publically criticise him

The former minister added that those members were tarnishing the brand of the ANC

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane criticised "evil" African National Congress (ANC) comrades for publically bashing President Cyril Ramaphosa this close to party elections.

The ruling party will host its 55th national elective conference between the 15 and 20 December in Nasrec, Johannesburg. The build-up to the election has been tense, with many ANC members coming out of the woodwork to criticise Ramaphosa.

Speaking on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast Mokonyane claimed that those who were publically criticising Ramaphosa were engaging in "cheap and populist politics", TimesLIVE reported.

The former cabinet minister, who will contest for the deputy-secretary position at the elective conference, said that raking Ramaphosa over coals tarnished the ANC brand. She claimed that party members should wait for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings to air opinions and criticisms against the president.

The most damning accusations made against President Ramaphosa came last week from former president Jacob Zuma who alleged that Ramaphosa's ANC presidency was not legitimate because he bought the 2017 election, Daily Maverick reported.

Mokonyane said that she had never personally defied an ANC president, and when given a chance, the deputy secretary-general would make Ramaphosa look good publically.

Paul Mashatile reassures media houses that they won’t have to pay a fee to cover ANC’s Nasrec conference

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Treasurer General of the African National Congress (ANC), Paul Mashatile, cleared up speculation that media houses would have to pay a cover charge at the party's December conference.

According to News24, Mashitile released a statement on Thursday that the party never intended for the media to pay to cover the upcoming Nasrec conference in Gauteng.

"We intend to approach media coverage of the conference as we have done in the past. The ANC will continue engaging with the media as we build up toward the conference. We endeavour to resolve any challenges that may arise as best as we can."

