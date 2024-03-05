The Democratic Alliance has opted to take the African National Congress to court again for part of the cadre deployment saga

This time, the DA is filing contempt of court papers after accusing the ruling party of not submitting all of their document as ordered

Commentators on social media noted that both parties are guilty of the cadre deployment policy, and some slammed the DA for not focusing on other important matters

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

The DA is hauling the ANC back to court again. Images: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG– The Democratic Alliance's fight with the African National Congress for the cadre deployment documents is far from over. The party took the DA to court again after taking them to court recently. The opposition party filed a contempt of court application against the ruling party, accusing the party of not obeying the law.

DA takes ANC to court again

According to SABC News, the DA is accusing the NC of withholding their cadre deployment documents on purpose. To this end, the CA filed contempt of court papers at the Gauteng High Court. The Da also wants the court to declare that the ruling party is in contempt of court.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

What you need to know about cadre deployment

The cadre deployment saga between the ANC and the DA stretches back to 2021 when the DA introduced a bill opposing cadre deployment

The saga proceeded to court, where the DA filed a motion to appeals

Despite appeals, the ANC lost its case and was ordered to hand the documents over to the DA

South Africans turn on the DA

Netizens on Facebook were unimpressed with the DA and accused the party of doing the same. Some slammed the party for being obsessed with the ANC.

Kay-mo Mokwena said:

"People need service delivery while facing high inflation and crime. We need job creation and security measures in both schools and society. The DA needs to focus on corruption, not an irrelevant court case."

Harry MB said:

"The DA no longer have a strategy to campaign."

Ebby T M Eldjute said:

"Running after the ANC like that won't give you power, DA. People of South Africa will."

Moguy O'lekker said:

"The DA is busy taking everything that moves to court."

Phila Ndlovu said:

"Both DA and the ruling party are practising cadre deployment. We are tired of these tendencies."

Gwede Mantshe defends cadre deployment

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the ANC's national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, defended cadre deployment.

Mantashe said cadre deployment transformed the judiciary and enabled black people to be mayors.

South Africans added that cadre deployment also destroyed the nation and introduced corruption.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News