The United Democratic Movement hopes to get more seats in Parliament after the 2024 General elections

The party's leader, Bantu Holomisa, believes that their drive to tackle unemployment, corruption and loadshedding would garner more votes

South Africans did not think that the UDM would get more votes but predicted that they would get less

Bantu Holomisa hopes for more seats for his party, the UDM, in Parliament. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

EKURHULENI– The United Democratic Movement's leader, Bantu Holomisa, is confident that his party will increase their seats in Parliament. He also said he would combine forces with any party seeking a coalition.

UDM to increase seats

According to eNCA, UDM currently has two seats in Parliament and two in the Eastern Cape. The party does not have any seats in the other provinces. Speaking at the party's manifesto launch on 2 March, Holomisa said that the party aims to tackle issues like loadshedding, crime, unemployment and corruption.

Holomosa added that the country is in a crisis, further noting a widening rife between the government and the country's citizens. Although his party is not part of the multi-party charter, he is willing to combine forces with another political party.

South Africans weigh in on Holomisa's words

Netizens on Facebook doubted that the party would gain more seats in Parliament.

Matured democracy said:

"No chances. Instead, it's going to lose more than before. UDM needs new strategies."

Tumelo Rathaba remarked:

"It's good to be optimistic, but elections is a different ballgame."

Michael Johnson asked:

"Is this party still relevant?"

Dlamini ClapBackagain said:

"They enjoy sleeping in parliament. More seats and more sleeping in parliament."

Siphosami Mduduzi Mungwe said:

"Aren't they all? Imagine UDM."

