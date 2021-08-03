After undergoing medical treatment in Russia for over two months, Deputy President David Mabuza is said to be returning to South Africa

While there is still uncertainty about Mabuza's return, news reports have stated that his office named his return on Wednesday

Mabuza will be returning to South Africa amid pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his Cabinet

Deputy President David Mabuza's office has verified that he is still in Russia and that he will return once the medical team has cleared him.

According to a news report by EWN, Mabuza should be returning to the country on Wednesday. Matshepo Seedat from the Office of the Deputy President has confirmed that he was doing well after undergoing medical treatment in Russia.

Deputy President David Mabuza is said to be doing well and will return to South Africa on Wednesday after undergoing medical treatment in Russia. Image: J. Countess

“South Africans can rest assured that the deputy president is doing well and he will be back from leave once his medical team has cleared and released him,” said Matshepo Seedat in a quote by IOL.

Mabuza left for Russia in June for medical treatment that was initially supposed to take a couple of weeks, according to a report by IOL.

The secrecy surrounding Mabuza's health condition and his extended stay in Russia has been a cause for concern for political analysts as well as opposition political parties.

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga stated that the biggest issue with Mabuza's health is that there are no assurances that Mabuza is still capable of taking up office because his health condition is not certain.

DA Shadow Minister for the Presidency Solly Malatsi also raised concerns last month after writing to the Office of the Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli to ask whether Mabuza's extended stay in Russia would be covered by taxpayers and who had been appointed to fill Mabuza's positions as deputy president, head of government business, chairperson of the Special Cabinet Committee on Eskom and the chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Vaccines in his absence.

The deputy president will return to South Africa as President Cyril Ramaphosa is being pressured to reshuffle Cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is considering a Cabinet reshuffle

Briefly News previously reported that while on tour to various Covid-19 vaccination centres on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa has alluded to journalists that a Cabinet reshuffle could be on the cards.

Ramaphosa answered questions at a Thembisa vaccination site and stated that a Cabinet reshuffle is always on the mind of a president, according to News24.

"The issue of reconfiguring Cabinet is an ongoing consideration for any president. I know that everyone… is talking about this thing called a reshuffle," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa stated that there is a lot that needs to be taken into consideration before the Cabinet can be reshuffled that he has to take into account, such as the people within his Cabinet and the scope of their capabilities, according to TimesLIVE.

