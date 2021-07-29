President Cyril Ramaphosa has hinted to journalists that he could be considering reshuffling the Cabinet one of these days

Ramaphosa answered questions in relation to a Cabinet restructuring and he stated that a reconfiguration of a Cabinet is on any president's mind

This announcement comes after calls for a shuffle after the security cluster of the country gave different commentary in the aftermath of the violent protests

While on tour to various Covid-19 vaccination centres on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa has alluded to journalists that a Cabinet reshuffle could be on the cards.

Ramaphosa answered questions at a Thembisa vaccination site and stated that a Cabinet reshuffle is always on the mind of a president, according to News24.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says a cabinet reshuffle is not off the table and he is taking it into consideration. Image: Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

"The issue of reconfiguring Cabinet is an ongoing consideration for any president. I know that everyone… is talking about this thing called a reshuffle," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa stated that there is a lot that needs to be taken into consideration before the Cabinet can be reshuffled that he has to take into account, such as the people within his Cabinet and the scope of their capabilities, according to TimesLIVE.

"You look at how you deploy the people who you are working with and how you place those people to execute various tasks, so it is an ongoing process of evaluation and all that," added Ramaphosa.

In the aftermath of the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Ramaphosa has had added pressure to reshuffle the Cabinet to restore the faith in the government. The security cluster may have been the cause for concern for making contradictory remarks in relation to the violent protests.

