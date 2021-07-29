Eish: Shimza Speaks on Ramaphosa’s Visit to Tembisa, Gets Dragged

South African media personality, Shimza, took to social media to complain about how he couldn't invite President Ramaphosa for lunch due to the rumours about him bagging government tenders

The DJ did not realise that his post was asking for trouble and Mzansi rose up to the invite by dragging him mercilessly

Many felt that Shimza was just trying to show off that he was on speaking terms with the Head of State.

Shimza got the dragging of his life after he took to social media to comment on President Ramaphosa’s visit to Tembisa on Thursday morning. According to reports, the president is doing vaccination site visits. Shimza owns a restaurant in the area known as the Hang Awt.

The media personality lamented that he could not even invite the president over for lunch as people would accuse him of being a tenderpreneur, however the ill-timed post rubbed peeps up the wrong way.

“President is in Tembisa today, we can’t even invite him for food ko Hang Awt, le tlabe lere Ke kreile Tender ya ho jesa President!”

Mzansi social media users were not impressed and wanted to know how he was even close enough to the president to be able to invite him:

@sliez0 said:

“And what must we do with this information?”

@kim_khandashisa said:

“It’s you casually admitting that you can just invite the whole President of South Ah to your spot like he’s your mate.”

@theeladi said:

“Yes and we would be right to say so because you’re one of the first people to publicly endorse the prez early into his term. We’re not the idiots you were hoping we’d be.”

@balelekeng said:

“David Makhura tweeted that 21 mins ago and your tweet was 36 mins before his... so you knew of this way before it was tweeted!!”

Peeps question Shimza’s motives following controversial government cookout

This is not the first time Shimza has been accused of bagging government tenders. Briefly News reported that Shimza found himself in hot water following the exposé by eNCA of the recent ministerial cookout. The DJ was part of the events that left South Africans fuming.

The Minister of Tourism and Somizi also caught heat over the controversial event. South Africans took a closer look at Shimza and how he was involved in the mess.

@tbozer said: “Shimza is one of the few that has been benefiting from these corrupt activities.”

