A move by an African National Congress group to have President Cyril Ramaphosa punished was rejected

Jessie Duarte, ANC deputy secretary-general, spoke to the eight-membered delegation, who apparently represent their eight provinces

The group's spokeswoman, Onica Maphisa, stated that their appeal aimed to see Ramaphosa held to account for allegedly influencing the 2017 Nasrec party elections

DURBAN - A bid by a faction of the African National Congress to have President Cyril Ramaphosa was quashed on Wednesday, 6 October, by the party's top brass.

On Monday, 4 October, ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte addressed the eight-member group, who were said to represent their eight provinces, in a letter where she detailed that their request was scrutinized and ultimately rejected by the party's National Disciplinary Committee (NDC).

Onica Maphisa, a representative for the group, said their petition was to have Ramaphosa disciplined for allegedly manipulating the 2017 Nasrec party elections where he bested Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the party's presidency in spite of his name being cleared by both Parliament and the Constitutional Court.

According to a report by News24, the NDC found that the disgruntled group did not have sufficient evidence or standing for Ramaphosa to be disciplined.

Chief national presenter, Uriel Abrahamse, of the NDC said in accordance with the party's constitution that only members of the likes of the national executive committee, national working committee, provincial executive committees held the right to institute disciplinary proceedings

Speaking to eNCA, Maphisa said that the group did not understand how the president's name was cleared and as an honest member of the party who advocated for the eradication of corruption that he should make public the sealed records on how he attained funding for his campaign.

