Cyril Ramaphosa: Members of ANC Want Disciplinary Action Over CR17 Campaign

Within the African National Congress, internal strife has reached a new high, with one faction demanding for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be disciplined for how he obtained funds to compete for the party's leadership in 2017

Ramaphosa eventually knocked out Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the post, but criticism erupted over how the CR17 campaign acquired financing

Despite the fact that both the Constitutional Court and Parliament cleared Ramaphosa's name, Onica Maphisa, a spokeswoman for the petition's signatories, believes Ramaphosa allegedly impacted the 2017 elections

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Infighting within the ANC has reached a new level with a faction calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be disciplined for how he managed to gain the funding to run for the party's leadership in 2017.

Ramaphosa ultimately beat out Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the job but controversy stemmed from how secured funding for the CR17 campaign and financial backers' details which have remained a secret that the nation has been denied access to the privy information.

Onica Maphisa, a representative for the signatories of the petition, believe Ramaphosa allegedly influenced the 2017 elections in spite of both the Constitutional Court and Parliament clearing his name.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under fire by a section of the ANC for how he managed to gain funds for his 2017 election. Image: GCIS

Source: UGC

With Maphisa believing that if the president was an honest ANC member he should not have the document seal, especially when Ramaphosa advocated for transparency and the rooting out of corruption.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The group filed the application with the office of the party's secretary-general to implement disciplinary action against Ramaphosa for his alleged influence on the outcomes of the 54th Nasrec conference with the goal of combatting the party's reputational damage and legitimacy issues, according to The South African.

A report by eNCA revealed that the petition comes weeks ahead of local government elections with the group attempting to increase party support ahead of national elections as the 109-year-old party has had its reputation marred and requiring a new leader.

Cyril Ramaphosa emphasises the hardships faced by women amid the unemployment crisis

Earlier, Briefly News reported that although the country's unemployment line is made of millions President Cyril Ramaphosa has said women are economically the hardest hit by the job crisis.

Ramaphosa said as a country progressive strides to encourage and achieve equality in areas like government, civil society, the administration of justice, sport and culture but the same progress could not be said for women in an economic sense.

A Women’s Economic Assembly was expected to be hosted this week by the government, a first-of-its-kind event, to table and search for solutions to alleviate the economic hardships that women faced.

Source: Briefly.co.za