President Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans the Covid-19 vaccine will not disrupt sexual reproduction in men and women

Ramaphosa made the remarks while on the campaign trail in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan on Sunday

Ramaphosa stressed that vaccination is the country's strongest defence against the crippling pandemic

Addressing a popular myth around the Covid-19 vaccine, President Cyril Ramaphosa assured citizens that it does not cause infertility in women and erectile dysfunction in men.

Ramaphosa made the remarks amid a campaign trail visit for the African National Congress (ANC) in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday, TimesLIVE reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently took to busting the myth around reproduction once vaccinated against Covid 19. Image: @PresidencyZA.

Source: Twitter

Ramaphosa earlier on Monday encouraged a greater response to the vaccine and called on South Africans to take a more proactive stance in the fight against Covid-19.

“The vaccine does not affect your reproductive health and fertility. Don’t give in to those claims.

"They are simply not true. Your ability to have children after getting vaccinated will not be affected," explained Ramaphosa.

“It is not true that if you're a man and you get vaccinated, things will turn sour at home, as others say. Things will remain the way they were. So, go and get the vaccine.”

He emphasised that vaccination is the only defence the country has against the pandemic. He said normal life can return, and lockdowns become a thing of the past if people vaccinate.

“We have launched the Vooma Vaccination Weekend, so everyone can get the vaccine. We [the government] want to bring Covid-19 to an end. That is our reason for encouraging people to go and vaccinate.”

IOL previously reported that a resident from Fish Hoek in the Cape Peninsula said he would not get the vaccine after being told it reportedly causes infertility problems.

Vooma Vaccination Drive yields 'nearly 2 times' number of daily doses, 350k newly vaccinated

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that the government hoped to vaccinate about half a million people across South Africa at the inaugural Vooma Vaccination Campaign at the weekend.

Although the target was not achieved, the presidency, in a statement, said it was pleased with the more than 350 000 people who queued up at various vaccination sites to receive a Covid-19 jab.

The Vooma Vaccination Weekends aim to mobilise citizens and other people living in the country to get the vaccine.

Role players, including organised labour and the business community, among others, have ramped up mobilisation efforts within communities as the government looks to reach its vaccination target of 70 per cent of the population by the end of the year.

SABC News reported that another 14 million people would need to be vaccinated for the government to reach the set target.

"The vaccine doses administered during the weekend was one and a half times the normal daily rate," said Ramaphosa.

