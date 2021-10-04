President Cyril Ramaphosa said more than 350 000 people turned up for the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend

The South African government aimed to administer 500 000 vaccines to citizens and people living in South Africa

Ramaphosa said the government hopes the vaccination drive will encourage unvaccinated people to get the vaccine ahead of December

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The government hoped to vaccinate about half a million people across South Africa at the inaugural Vooma Vaccination Campaign at the weekend.

Although the target was not achieved, the presidency in a statement said it was pleased with the more than 350 000 people who queued up at various vaccination sites to receive a Covid-19 jab.

President Cyril Ramaphosa the inaugural Vooma Vaccination drive saw more than 350 000 receiving the vaccine. @PresidencyZA.

Source: Twitter

Briefly News previously reported that the Vooma Vaccination Weekends aim to mobilise citizens and other people living in the country to get the vaccine.

Role players, including organised labour and the business community, among others, have ramped up mobilisation efforts within communities as the government looks to reach its vaccination target of 70 per cent of the population by the end of the year.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Millions more need to get the jab

SABC News reported that another 14 million people would need to be vaccinated for the government to reach the set target.

"The vaccine doses administered during the weekend was one and a half times the normal daily rate," said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Lowvelder reported that Ramaphosa hopes the number to be higher. However, Ramaphosa acknowledged the inaugural campaign was a push towards the improved protection of the country.

"I thank leaders from all sectors of society who successfully mobilised communities to protect themselves."

Others should be encouraged

The president, who was recently on a campaign visit to Katlehong in the East Rand, applauded healthcare workers, citing their commitment to country duty and acting in the best interest of citizens.

"These healthcare workers spent most of their weekend on the frontline, administering life-saving vaccines to the nation,” said Ramaphosa, urging others who are yet to vaccinate to get the Covid-19 jab.

“I hope the inaugural vaccination weekend will encourage unvaccinated people to step forward to be vaccinated. Let’s keep up the effort and continue to go the extra mile to keep our nation safe.”

Ramaphosa says easing lockdown not a political ploy

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa insisted that the decision to adjust the lockdown was anything but an elections ploy ahead of the local polls on 1 November, as some quarters have begun to speculate.

Ramaphosa announced on Thursday night that South Africa would move to an adjusted lockdown alert Level 1 from Level 2 effective from midnight on 1 October.

Ramaphosa said the move was informed by plausible scientific evidence. Briefly News reported that among several wholesale revisions under Level 1 restrictions, the curfew will be from 12 midnight to 4 am.

The sale of alcohol will be allowed for both off-site and on-site consumption. However, alcohol may not be sold after 11 pm.

"There are many who say, 'do away with the state of disaster and let people return to normal'. The decision was informed by science, and we will not [casually] respond to the whims of political leaders or others," said Ramaphosa.

"I don't want us to mix vaccinations with elections. The two are completely different. I dismiss the link that is trying to be created between vaccinations and elections."

Source: Briefly.co.za