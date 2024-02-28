The Democratic Alliance intends to haul the African National Congress back in court for another round of the cadre deployment policy

This time, the party wants ANC's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, to be held in contempt of court and to compel the party to submit all of its documents for the policy

South Africans believed that the DA was wasting its energy, and some called on them to look into DA-related affairs

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

The DA is ready for another legal battle with the ANC. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG– The Democratic Alliance is returning for round two against the African National Congress in the cadre deployment saga. This was after the courts ordered the ANC to hand over their cadre deployment documents.

DA to take ANC to court again

According to eNCA, the party believes that the ruling party did not give them all of their documents related to cadre deployment and is heading back to the constitutional court to take the matter further. They also want Mbalula to be held in contempt of court, accusing him of not fully disclosing all the essential information related to cadre deployment.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

What you should know about cadre deployment

The DA's row with the ANC over cadre deployment started when the opposition party introduced a bill opposing the policy in 2021

The DA did not give up and took the ANC to court to have the documents relating to cadre deployment handed to them

The DA won its case, and despite appeals, the ANC was ordered to hand the documents over to the official opposition

South Africans scoff at the DA

South Africans on Facebook were in opposition to the DA's planned move.

Mvelo Adonis said:

"The DA hasn't given us the qualifications of its members who are serving in the Western Cape."

Bongani Mgubela remarked:

"They should be using the energy they're waiting by going to court nonstop to campaign for the elections."

Siyabonga Blangwe pointed out:

"They're always heading to court."

Seffakoo Seetzii observed:

"This obsession with the ANC will be their downfall."

Shane Nomdimba Mancana remarked:

"Mashaba and Maimane say the DA is also practising cadre deployment."

Cadre deployment is here to stay: Lamola

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said cadre deployment is here to stay.

Lamola spoke during the SONA debate, where the DA raised the issue of cadre deployment.

Lamola said that the ruling party will not do away with the policy and will continue deploying competent cadres into positions of power.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News