A beat-up taxi has entertained netizens and raised serious questions about road safety and vehicle inspections in South Africa.

A recent video posted by @south_africa_our_land has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens after sharing a video of a visibly dilapidated taxi with the caption, "It's not even roadworthy."

The video showcases a taxi in severe disrepair, prompting both concern and amusement among social media users:

Hilarious and concerned reactions from South Africans

The post quickly garnered attention, with many users questioning the safety and legality of the vehicle on the roads.

@bad&boujee expressed worry about the functionality of the taxi's brakes, commenting:

"Do the brakes even work? 😭"

K O K E T S O 🧸 echoed the sentiment of disbelief, asking:

"How is it still moving? 😭😭"

Ezinhle couldn't hide their shock, adding a mix of laughing and crying emojis:

"Hhayi boo 😂😭😭??"

Meanwhile, Vkay_S humorously suggested the taxi belongs in a scrapyard:

"USure anikho seScrap yard? Ngeke phela 😭😭😭"

Valentia Sehlako recounted a particularly alarming incident:

"Sandton taxis are the pits. 😭😭 This one time a taxi got stuck and the engine was burning. Ayy Jeso 😭🤣"

The larger issue of unsafe taxis in SA

While the reactions have mainly been humorous, the underlying road safety issue remains a serious concern.

The condition of some taxis raises questions about vehicle inspections and the enforcement of road safety standards.

Speaking to Briefly News, Dr Sipho Makhubo, a transportation safety expert, explains that unroadworthy taxis on the roads pose significant risks to public safety.

"Roadworthiness is a crucial aspect of vehicle safety. A vehicle must undergo regular inspections to ensure it meets safety standards.

"Unfortunately, some vehicles, particularly in the public transport sector, may slip through the cracks due to inadequate enforcement or corruption within the inspection process."

Government and regulatory bodies, such as the Department of Transport and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), ensure that all vehicles, including taxis, meet roadworthiness standards.

