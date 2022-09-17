Zimbabwean nationals trying to leave the country are being turned back to South Africa for not having enough documents to cross the border

Many people resorted to using dangerous channels to cross the border as they are being made to go back

People interviewed at the border post said they have decided to go back home because they no longer feel safe in South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Limpopo - Illegal Zimbabwean nationals who are voluntarily returning to Zimbabwe are being turned back at the Beitbridge border because they do not have enough documents to go to their country.

Zimbabwean nationals returning back to their country are being turned back to SA by authorities. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Thousands of Zimbabweans are returning to their home country despite the six-month extension on the Zimbabwe Exception Permits (ZEP). The special permits scheduled to expire on 31 December 2022 will now expire on 30 June 2023. Although the extension is a relief to many, some are going back permanently due to safety reasons.

According to News24, the migrants said they were returning to Zimbabwe because they could no longer stand the vigilantism in South Africa.

"The only possible option is to go back home to Zimbabwe. The wave seems to be spreading to all provinces. It’s better I leave before this life-threatening situation is upon us."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Scalabrini also issued a statement on their Facebook page stating that although the Zimbabwe special permits were extended, ZEP permits, many holders are still not eligible to apply for mainstream permits. The statement read:

"The requirements for mainstream visas are not attainable for most ZEP holders, and waivers of certain requirements are difficult to access and not readily issued. We continue to advocate for reducing the barriers encountered in trying to access immigration visas."

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi warns Zim nationals with expired ZEP permits of punishment

In other news, Briefly News reported that Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has issued a stern warning to those with expired Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP). He appeared in parliament to provide an update on the process on Tuesday, 13 September, when he made the remarks.

Motsoaledi said those with expired permits would be dealt with the same way someone who is illegally in the country is handled. He said there is a punishment for those in the country with expired permits.

The minister said he could not provide a detailed update on the ZEPs since the matter is in court, TimesLIVE reported. However, he said that the permits, which were meant to be temporary, needed to be stopped. Motsoaledi allowed people have a year to apply for the alternative.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News