JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has issued a stern warning to those with expired Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEP). He appeared in parliament to provide an update on the process on Tuesday, 13 September, when he made the remarks.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi issues a stern warning to Zimbabwean nationals with expired ZEPs. Image: Denzil Maragele & stock image

Source: Getty Images

Motsoaledi said those with expired permits would be dealt with the same way someone who is illegally in the country is handled. He said there is a punishment for those in the country with expired permits.

The minister said he could not provide a detailed update on the ZEPs since the matter is in court, TimesLIVE reported. However, he said that the permits, which were meant to be temporary, needed to be stopped.

Motsoaledi allowed people have a year to apply for the alternative.

The court case is in relation to a directive Motsoaledi issued to extend the exemptions granted to Zimbabwean nationals for 12 months. The extension was meant to allow permit holders to apply for one of the documents stated in the Immigration Act.

The home affairs minister said the court case is set to be heard next month. He said the department has written to the Pretoria high court in view of the extension period.

Motsoaledi also said that the government was not targeting Zimbabwean nationals. According to EWN, the minister refuted claims that the extension of the permits was related to the string of lawsuits that was launched against the department.

South Africans react to the ZEPs:

Lindi Maleke said:

“Dr Motsoaledi is wasting his time reminding them they think his bluffing but what I know is everything has an end and beginning. These permits were never granted for people to stay forever in South Africa they are lucky the was an extension. June next year no one must cry foul what I love about the time. It will be June 2023 just now.”

Paul Maistry commented:

“From extending ZEP to permanent residents. I hope SANs vote wisely.”

Malume Wabathsana posted:

“They don't take you seriously, just the rest of the country’s justice system.”

Andrew Maparura commented:

“Why apply for a permit which you will never meet requirements? this ZEP has been politicized, do the right thing, Arron.”

