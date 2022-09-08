Members of Operation Dudula will hold a media briefing on Thursday, 8 September in Johannesburg

The anti-foreigner group plans to intensify its on-going campaigns to remove illegal foreign nationals from the country

Topics such as the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits, Kalafong Hospital and Home Affairs will be discussed

JOHANNESBURG - Anti-foreigner group, Operation Dudula plans to intensify its campaign to rid the country of illegal foreign nationals.

Operation Dudula plans to intensify its anti-immigration campaign in the country. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Members of the movement will hold a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, 8 September.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the spokesperson of Operation Dudula Zandile Dabula said the group will be focusing on several pertinent issues. She said topics such as the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits, Kalafong Hospital and the Department of Home Affairs will be discussed.

The event comes after Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced a further extension of the permits that allow Zimbabwean nationals to live and work in South Africa.

The extension will be from Saturday, 31 December, to Friday, 30 June 2023. According to SABC News, the grace period will allow Zimbabwean nationals to apply for visas for a further six months.

Operation Dudula plans to interdict Motsoaledi from extending the permit. In addition, the group says it will apply for direct access to the Constitutional Court as members oppose the home affairs’ special advisory committee’s decision.

Social media users react to Operation Dudula:

@zhouhilary said:

“This dudula nonsense is going too far.”

@moz_kidNyoni commented:

“Government should create jobs for these people their tension against foreign nationals is annoying now.”

@Simamke23 added:

“Viva Dudula viva!”

Health Minister Joe Phaahla visits Kalafong Hospital as Operation Dudula and EFF violently clash again

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Health Minister Joe Phaahla’s visit to the Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital was marred by angry members of Operation Dudula and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Thursday, 1 September.

His visit to the hospital came amid violent clashes between the two groups over their different opinions on foreign nationals being treated.

While Phaahla was inside the hospital with its CEO Sello Matjila, members hurled stones and empty bottles at each other.

