Operation Dudula wants to put an end to the extension of the Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEP)

The anti-foreigner group is approaching the Constitutional Court over Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's extention

Operation Dudula believes that extending the permits is “heartbreaking” and a betrayal of South Africans

JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula plans to interdict the extension of the Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEP), saying it rejects the vague reasons behind the decision to prolong the licence. Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi extended the ZEPs for a further six months.

National Secretary-General of the anti-foreigner group, Zandile Dabula, said the organisation’s lawyer would apply to the Constitutional Court to prevent the ZEP extension. She said if permit holders were serious about legalising their stay in the country, they would have taken advantage already.

Dabula said the failure to make representation could mean current permit holders do not have valid legal grounds to ignore legalising their stay in the country, TimesLIVE reported. She said Motsoaledi’s behaviour is consistent with Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, who is failing to report medical treatment being offered to foreign nationals.

Operation Dudula believes that extending the permits is “heartbreaking” and a betrayal of South Africans by the African National Congress (ANC).

The group’s Kwena Molekwa told EWN, that the ZEP is undermining the country’s labour laws. She said Operation Dudula did sympathise with Zimbabweans, but South Africans can no longer continue being side-lined.

Molekwa said the unemployment of citizens are high with at least 46% people dependent on social grants. Minister Motsoaledi said there would be no further extensions after June next year.

