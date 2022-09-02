Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said that everyone living in South Africa has the constitutional right to access emergency healthcare

The minister visited Kalafong Hospital on Thursday, where he met with Operation Dudula leaders to discuss their anti-foreigner demonstrations

Operation Dudula has been orchestrating protests outside the hospital since early August but has agreed to stop the demonstrations

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

TSWANE - Operation Dudula has suspended protests at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville after a meeting with Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said everyone has a constitutional right to emergency healthcare in SA during an address at Kafalong Hospital. Image: Jaco Marais/Die Burger & Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of Health was at the hospital on Thursday, 1 September, to issue a statement clarifying that access to emergency healthcare is a constitutional right for everyone in SA. Depriving people access infringes that fundamental right and is essentially illegal.

The Tshwane hospital has been the site of anti-foreigner protests since early August. Operation Dudula members have allegedly intimidated patients and staff, barring people from entering based on their nationality.

The Daily Maverick reports that the Gauteng MEC for Health secured a court interdict prohibiting the controversial organisation from denying people access to the hospital on Friday, 26 August.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Indifferent to the interdict, Operation Dudula persisted in its protest on Monday, 29 August.

Thursday, 1 September, saw the demonstrations turn violent when the Economic Freedom Fighters( EFF) and Operation Dudula members clashed. Operation Dudula protestor allegedly hit EFF members with sjamboks and burned their party flag, News24 reports.

Police had to disperse the crowd using rubber bullets and stun grenades.

Phaahla meets with Operation Dudula Members

The health minister said that Operation Dudula leadership had agreed to stop protesting outside hospitals and clinics. The organisation agreed to meet with the government to discuss its issues.

Phaahla conceded that some of the organisation's grievances are important but can be addressed without picketing and demonstrating.

Phaahla said:

"We have agreed on the process of engagement locally with the hospital management of Kalafong, but also at a provincial level with the leadership of Gauteng health."

South Africans react to this new development between government and Operation Dudula

The agreement between Phaahla and and Operation Dudula has elicited varied reactions from South Africans.

Here are some comment:

@Richard_Spoor said:

"Glad the xenophobic bigots and unashamed populists have reached an accommodation. "

@sigubude added:

"The health Minister Dr Joe Paahla is on the side of South Africans he needs to be protected"

Operation Dudula intensifies protests, block foreigners from entering Hillbrow clinic

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that members of Operation Dudula have vowed to intensify protests outside clinics and hospitals across South Africa.

The protest started almost a month ago outside the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, where members of the organisation barred foreign nationals from entering the health care facility.

EWN reported that a court interdict has prevented the controversial organisation from interfering with the patients and staff at Kalafong Hospital. Regardless, the organisation remains undeterred by the court order and has said it would increase its presence outside hospitals.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News