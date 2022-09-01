Operation Dudula and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) resorted to violence outside the Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria

The groups have clashed on their opposing views on foreign nationals, and the EFF says it will continue disrupting dudula members

The anti-foreigner group does not want foreigners to seek medical care and said the EFF’s actions should not be tolerated

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

PRETORIA - Members of Operation Dudula and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) violently clashed outside the Kalafong Hospital. The groups have contrasting views of foreign nationals receiving medical treatment.

Members of EFF and Operation Dudula clash outside the Kafalong hospital. Image: @pule_jones

Source: Twitter

The Red Berets believe it is an injustice to turn away people seeking healthcare and have vowed to continue blocking Operation Dudula members from protesting. The anti-foreigner group believes the EFF’s actions should not be tolerated.

According to SowetanLIVE, the altercation quickly turned into a slap fest on Wednesday, 31 August. Operation Dudula member Elias Makgwadi said the group has opened a case against the hospital CEO for harbouring illegal immigrants.

He said the immigrant act states if someone harbours illegal immigrants, they are liable to prosecution. However, despite Operations Dudula’s claims CEO of the hospital, Sello Matjila said he is unaware of a case being opened against him.

He told eNCA that he plans to make the hospital’s legal department aware of the case. The hospital said its priority is the safety of all patients.

Matjila said patients should not be afraid to seek medical treatment from the hospital. He added that the police had been stationed at the hospital premises.

South Africans react to the chaos:

@Umalumewabantu said:

“EFF’s attack on #OperationDudula is the beginning of civil war, where South Africans fight amongst themselves because of illegal foreigners. Next time guns will be used.”

@raisethealarm2 commented:

“So the EFF are intimidating the elderly and women of Operation Dudula by using young foreign men. South Africans are going to show you flames in 2024 and I’m here for it.”

@Courage83473082 posted:

“EFF in Africa is the only party which has the people at its heart. It is the only hope so far.”

@dualipaul added:

“One more reason why I love the EFF. We don’t tolerate misbehaviour from these Dudula toddlers.”

“Thuggish Toy Soldier”: EFF Spokesperson Sinawo Thambo hurls insults at Operation Dudula Leader Nhlanhla Lux

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported insults and swear words were hurled outside the Dobsonville Police Station in Soweto on Wednesday, 23 March between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members and Operation Dudula supporters.

The clash between the two organisations comes after the EFF made the decision to support a frail elderly man named Victor Ramerafe who was allegedly assaulted by Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini.

Ramerafe is the former EFF branch secretary. Dlamini and his supporters reportedly attacked Ramerafe in his home because it is believed that he is a drug dealer.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News