Operation Dudula members and EFF supporters clashed outside a police station in Soweto over claims of intimidation and assault on an elderly man

The man claims that the Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, accused him of being a drug dealer

Police presence is heightened outside the Dobsonville station to ensure the situation does not become violent

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions are rising outside Dobsonville police station in Soweto after several members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) group accompanied a man to open a case against Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini.

The elderly man, Victor Ramerafe, was allegedly intimidated and assaulted by Dlamini.

EFF supporters and Operation Dudula members clash outside Dobsonville police station.

Source: Twitter

IOL reported that EFF supporters sang Struggle songs while Operation Dudula members chanted that they won’t tolerate illegal foreign nationals and drug dealers infiltrating communities.

Ramerafe claims that he was assaulted when the group accused him of being a drug dealer.

The SABC reported that EFF members carried items that could be used as weapons and that police presence was high to ensure chaos does not erupt.

Social media users reacted to the situation

@MduduziL said:

“Honestly this issue is far more complex than this. It’s naive of anyone to think this operation will solve the issues of SA. It goes beyond that. As it is SA is ranked amongst the most unequal countries on earth. Let that sink in #OperationDudula.”

@FuelTheFlame_ commented:

“It is not enough to defend oneself against the #OperationDudula dogs. They must be actively hunted down and rooted out of our communities. A virus can only spread if left untreated. They are a pandemic and their carriers must be severely isolated.”

@bnzmanoba posted:

“What frustrates the EFF is the comparison which took place between their Leader Malema and Lux Dudula Leader. Malema just understands there are upcoming Leaders #OperationDudula.”

@Bhelezabhubhee added:

“I'm still saying #OperationDudula is the last hope for the doctors, nurses, ambulance personnel who are forced to service illegal immigrants in hospitals while South Africans are giving birth on the floor, some die on the chairs waiting for help because it's full in hospitals.”

Members of parliament slam Operation Dudula, say it infringes on rights of foreign nationals

Briefly News also reported that members of Parliament have also criticised Operation Dudula, a movement that began in the Gauteng province under the guise of getting rid of undocumented foreign nationals.

The movement has now picked up momentum and has inched its way into other provinces.

On Tuesday, 22 March, MPs who are part of political organisations such as the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the ACDP have called out the movements well as another division of the movement that popped up in Kimberly, Northern Cape called 'Operation Fiela', reports TimesLIVE.

