Operation Dudula and movements alike are receiving heavy criticism from Members of Parliament

MPs from the Inkatha Freedom Party and the ACDP say ordinary South Africans should not be taking the law into their own hands

The Democratic Alliance is blaming the African National Congress and the Department of Home Affairs for the inception of Operation Dudula

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Parliament have also criticised Operation Dudula, a movement that began in the Gauteng province under the guise of getting rid of undocumented foreign nationals.

The movement has now picked up momentum and has inched its way into other provinces.

Members of Parliament say the rights of foreigners should be respected even if they are undocumented. Image: Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

On Tuesday, 22 March, MPs who are part of political organisations such as the Inkatha Freedom Party(IFP) and the ACDP have called out the movements well as another division of the movement that popped up in Kimberly, Northern Cape called 'Operation Fiela', reports TimesLIVE.

Narend Singh of the IFP acknowledged that foreign nationals who reside in South Africa, whether legally or illegally, need their rights to be protected against criminal groups. Singh stated that the party would not be supporting any xenophobic actions.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She went on to say movements such as Operation Dudula should not be taking the law into their own hands.

"Everyone is equal before the law and we must all respect the rule of law," said Singh.

Kenneth Meshoe of the ACDP says the political organisation is concerned and ashamed of what has been happening to foreign nationals.

He reiterated the IFP's message that it is not acceptable for young men and women to take the law into their own hands by trying to do what the government is mandated to do.

Meshoe went on to say that they should not be going from shop to shop demanding work and residential permits from people.

MPs blame Home Affairs for Operation Dudula

In addition to condemning Operation Dudula and other movements like it, opposition party MPs are laying the blame on the Department of Home Affairs and the African National Congress government.

Singh and Meshoe believe that if Home Affairs actually did the job it's supposed to do, organisations such as Operation Dudula would not exist.

The Democratic Alliance MP, Angel Khanyile, says the ANC government violates the rights of foreign nationals with its failures in the Home Affairs department, reports News24.

She says foreign nationals should be given the chance to leave South Africa and return to Mzansi legally by applying for the correct permits and visas.

South Africans weigh in on MPs' comments on Operation Dudula

@mareejsl said:

"Has any Mp asked why citizens have to do what the authorities should be doing?"

@KING58695146 said:

"This land of our ancestors belongs to South Africans, not MPs."

@AMZA4YOU said:

"They slam #OperationDudula because their pockets will run dry they really don't care about South Africans. Tell them that when you talk to them again."

@Asharraa said:

"Wow. MPs have discussed the issue... After weeks of lawlessness. Should the police not have already intervened? How has this been left to escalate for so long? Nothing good will come from this with dire consequences for many people that no one will care to notice. MP lip service."

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemns Operation Dudula

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a Human Rights Day address in Koster in the North West on Monday, 21 March. During his address, Ramaphosa took note of the human rights violations and criticised campaigns that target foreign nationals.

Ramaphosa weighed in on the uprising of Operation Dudula and called for an end to the organisation's campaigns against foreign nationals in South Africa. Ramaphosa stated that the campaigns under Operation Dudula and others contravention of the law.

The president further stated that such acts of vigilantism cannot be allowed to continue as they are trying to address a social issue.

Source: Briefly News