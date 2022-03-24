The Economic Freedom Fighters members and Operation Dudula supporters came head-to-head on Wednesday outside the Dobsonville Police Station

Sinawo Thambo, the EFF's spokesperson hurled multiple insults against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux

Some South Africans have weighed in on the beef between the two organisations and one person noted that the organisations are built on quicksand

SOWETO - Insults and swear words were hurled outside the Dobsonville Police Station in Soweto on Wednesday, 23 March between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members and Operation Dudula supporters.

The clash between the two organisations comes after the EFF made the decision to support a frail elderly man named Victor Ramerafe who was allegedly assaulted by Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini. Ramerafe is the former EFF branch secretary.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo says Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini is a thuggish toy soldier.

Dlamini and his supporters reportedly attacked Ramerafe in his home because it is believed that he is a drug dealer.

According to EWN, the attack allegedly took place on Sunday, 20 March and some of Ramerafe's belongings were reportedly also stolen from him. Dlamini's supporters are adamant that the charges against him have no merit and have been trumped up.

EFF's spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo criticised Dlamini for attacking a pensioner and stated that he is a " thuggish toy soldier" and a coward for the assault, reports TimesLIVE.

“He has decided to attack the vulnerable, he has decided to attack those who cannot defend themselves,” said Tambo.

Tambo claims that Dlamini's invasion of Ramerafe's home took place in the presence of the police and added that Dlamini seems to have higher up sponsors who want to see "black on black violence" in South Africa.

Senior leaders of the EFF such as Julius Malema were not present at Dobsonville Police Station. Dlamini also stayed away.

SA shares opinions on tensions between EFF and Operation Dudula

@ALETTAHA said:

"I never thought I would see Malema this insecure about Lux. Does he understand that Lux is a much nicer person than him? Does he understand that and does it upset him? That said, I do not believe in either one's ideology. Both are built on quicksand."

@SengangaWa said:

"This fight is not for eff vs Nhlanhla Lux. Is eff vs townships. We need to burn to eff in our townships, they are enjoying money from drug dealers while we are losing young people in townships."

@Donald71733072 said:

"This madness of both organizations namely the EFF &Operation Dudula will end in tears, the most casualties will be communities involved in those warring sides led by these bogus armies without basic training, notably, its bogus military generals, Julius Malema and Nhlanhla Lux."

@Semoola said:

"You were supposed to be working hand in hand with Nhlanhla Lux not attacking him nisibuyisela emva Julius ‍♂️"

