The Democratic Alliance (DA) is welcoming a high court ruling, dismissing an appeal issued by the African National Congress (ANC)

The ANC was appealing an order demanding the party to reveal its cadre deployment records from 2013

John Steenhuisen of the DA says the ruling party has boxed itself and it is now in the best interest of the country to have the list released

The DA is celebrating a Gauteng High Court ruling to have the ANC release its cadre deployment list. Photos: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images, Morapedi Mashashe/Daily Sun/Gallo Images. Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance is celebrating victory as the Gauteng High Court has dismissed the ANC's latest bid to seal up its cadre deployment list.

News24 reveals that the DA had succeeded in a February court attempt to make the ruling part release the complete records of the cadre deployment committee since 1 January 2013, when President Cyril Ramaphosa became its chairperson.

Leading the DA's campaign against the ANC cadre deployment policy is MP Leon Schreiber who said:

"The fact that the ANC fought tooth and nail to hide these records from the public suggests that the documents will, for the very first time, expose Ramaphosa's personal complicity in state capture and corruption as cadre deployment chairman."

What is a cadre deployment committee record?

The cadre deployment list, which a DA lawyer once labelled a 'cancer' in a DailyMaverick post, is the ruling party's policy to have key state positions filled by approved individuals.

The well-sort list that will be handed over to the DA will include including meeting minutes, WhatsApp conversations, email threads, CVs, and all other relevant documents.

DA leader John Steenhuisen tells NewzRoomAfrika that they will get an order of compliance should the ANC not cooperate:

This is how YouTube users reacted to the report:

@Bernie Governder wonders:

"This would be interesting and will certainly reveal the incompetent and unqualified that hold strategic positions."

@Itumeleng Mtsweni complained:

"DA = Court, Court, Court, Court, Court. Court, Court: bureaucrats to the core. It's funny how everyone in the comment section is in agreement, but this goes both ways. It won't be funny then. Some things shouldn't be fought out in the public's eye, just saying. If the DA gets their way and sets a precedent... again, it goes both ways."

@Brenda Kruger weighed in from the outside:

"My daughter and son-in-law live in Cape Town and she said that it is like living in a different country. The ANC has brought the country down with them."

Andrew Mc Farlane said:

"I bet ANC won't do anything. The ANC doesn't know what the law is."

The ruling leaves ANC minister with egg on his face

In a previous Briefly News report, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola told the DA that ANC will continue with its cadre deployment to rebuild state-owned entities.

Closing his SONA debate he listed Eskom and South African Revenue Services (Sars)'s previous successes as a reminder to the DA.

He said that Eskom was declared the global power company of the year, it was under ANC's reign. Lamola also used Sars as an example of how the policy was beneficial when Pravin Gordhan was commissioner.

