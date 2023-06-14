Ace Magashule is making future plans for his political career, and they may involve starting a new party

Magashule's political pivot follows his expulsion from the African National Congress for misconduct

The former ANC secretary-general is reportedly also challenging his expulsion in the courts

FREE STATE - The sun has not set on Ace Magashule's political career despite his expulsion from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) earlier this week.

Ace Magashule is allegedly making plans to start a new political party after being expelled from the ANC. Image: Mlungisi Louw & RODGER BOSCH

Word on the street is that the former ANC secretary-general is mobilising his followers in his home province of the Free State to start his own political party.

Ace Magashule expelled from African National Congress

This comes after the ruling party's National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) found Magashule guilty of two counts of misconduct and booted him from the ANC on Monday, 12 June, Daily Maverick reported.

The findings against Magashule stem from his attempt to suspend ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2021.

Magushule is expected to shed light on his plans in a media briefing next week.

Ace Magashule considering challenging ANC expulsion in court

Meanwhile, sources close to the former Free State premier said that Magashule is in talks with his lawyers and is considering challenging his expulsion in court, City Press reported.

This is despite the fact that Magashule defied the party and chose not to attend any of his disciplinary meetings. The expelled ANC members also had the opportunity to show cause on why he shouldn't be booted but decided to let the chips fall where they may.

South Africans debate Ace Magashule's plans to start new political party

Below are some comments:

Nkosij Jay said:

"Live on TV, we all heard him saying he won't start any organization but will die as an ANC member."

Muzi H. Ngwenya questioned:

What does he stand for that is not available in the landscape that already exists?

Zakaveli Zig Zag Mascarponé claimed:

"He doesn't have the politics and stamina as Julius and Floyd, he just won't cut it, maybe provincially but not on a national scale."

Grace Paul speculated:

"Ace has many followers, this will weaken the ANC. Zuma's followers will also join Ace's party."

Kutlwanotk Maboea suggested:

"He must rest now."

Piet M Lebudi advised:

"He must join another party, we already have enough political parties."

Carl Niehaus says ANC is “a dying party” that’s failing South Africa following Ace Magashule’s expulsion

Earlier, Briefly News reported that expelled former member of the ANC, Carl Niehaus, had strong words about the ruling party's decision to remove Ace Magashule.

Niehaus stated that the current ANC is not the same organisation he and the former ANC secretary-general joined.

In an interview with SABC News, Niehaus stated that the ANC he joined 43 years is intolerable of the "true liberation struggle ideals". The former ANC member added that anyone expressing those views gets attacked and eventually driven out of the ANC.

Source: Briefly News