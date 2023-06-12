The National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) decided to expel Ace Magashule from the African National Congress (ANC)

The former secretary-general was kicked out of the party on charges of misconduct dating back to 2021

South Africans reacted to Magushule's expulsion, and many said they can't wait to boot out the ANC as the governing party next year

The ANC announced that Ace Magashule was expelled from the party. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Former Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC), Ace Magashule, was expelled by the party's disciplinary committee.

According to DailyMaverick, the ANC announced with a statement released on Monday afternoon, June 12.

ANC finds Ace Magashule guilty of misconduct

Magashule was permanently kicked out of the ruling party for two counts of misconduct and missing the deadline to oppose the findings levelled against him.

“After a guilty verdict by the NDC, Comrade Ace Magashule was allowed to show cause why he should not be expelled from the ANC. Upon the lapse of seven days, the NDC had not received any representation to that effect."

Magushule attempts to suspend ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa

In May 2021, Magushule tried to suspend the ruling party's leader Cyril Ramaphosa single-handedly and refused to apologise for not going through the proper structures.

Magashule was suspended on corruption charges in the same year, reported EWN.

See the tweet from the ANC below:

SA citizens discuss the future of the ruling party

@sponge2023 asked:

"So the NDC decision is final, and the NEC have nothing to say?"

@NsimbiZN stated:

"Come 2024 for the first time I won't vote for @MYANC."

@KesterWaterloo tweeted:

"Poor Ace, he will probably join Uncle Carl now in his Stokvel."

@GodfreyMasiu wrote:

"Good luck campaigning for 2024, this is the end

@mbambo13_nkosie posted:

"Next year we'll expel you from governing South Africa of the ANC as we know it."

Source: Briefly News