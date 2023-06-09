Former President Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has shockingly suggested to be changing political lanes

Congratulating the Economic Freedom Fighters' Mzwanele Manyi's swearing-in to parliament she dropped a bombshell request

The robust African National Congress member asked Manyi to warm up her seat next to him in parliament

ANC's Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has hinted on to cross-floors by asking EFF's Mzwanele Manyi to keep her seat warm next to him in parliament, Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The daughter of ex-President Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has taken to Twitter to ask the newly sworn-in Member of Parliament Mzwanele Manyi to keep her seat warm next to him.

Could former president Zuma's daughter be changing her political loyalties?

The tweet comes as a shock as the Zuma family's affiliation and loyalty to the African National Congress (ANC) is openly known. The family's relationship with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Manyi has always been looking solid from the outside, despite their opposing political memberships,

Mzwanele Manyi is also a Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, who has worked very closely with the ex-president's daughter. She said this in another tweet to Manyi:

"Honourable Mzwanele Manyi…I am so happy for you and excited to see the difference you will make for our people."

" I know your heart and the passion you have for South Africa and Africa!"

"Fight on Fighter !!!"

Zuma-Sambudla on the other hand has always been apologeticly feisty when it comes to her political opinions on social media.

In March Duduzile announced that she and another controversial figure, Carl Niehaus of the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance were going to participate in the EFF's national shutdown.

Her congratulatory tweet pumped up a pool of reactions:

@TlouElismus was amused by the announcement:

"I like it when the EFF inherit the ANC that they were complaining about.. I wonder what EFF supporters would feel when they see their biggest enemies become their leaders soon."

@AntiCor82757066 was shocked:

"Hey? The Msholozis are joining EFF?"

@Givenlife1 needed clarity:

"When not support Duduzane presidential bid rather?"

@ChereRabotapi seems to be interested about the outcomes:

"So are the Zumas Dumping ANC for SANCO and EFF

Hmmmm interesting."

Julius Malema has extended an invitation for the Zuma family to join the EFF

In May, Briefly News reported that EFF leader Julius Malema said he hopes that Jacob Zuma will soon become a member of the EFF.

He said just like Mzwanele Manyi, who jumped ship from the African Transformation Movement and became a member of the red berets, Zuma had a place in the party.

Malema's open invitation sent shockwaves across the country.

Source: Briefly News