Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly recently turned heads in matching green outfits, sharing their stylish moment in a video on social media that drew admiration from Mzansi

Fans praised the couple's strong bond, with many highlighting Priddy Ugly's peaceful, drama-free lifestyle

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Shelly Lewin, who emphasised the importance of communication, shared values, and mutual growth in maintaining a healthy relationship

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly are undoubtedly one of the country's power couples. The stars recently stepped out looking exquisite in matching outfits.

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly's video goes viral. Image: @botle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly serve couple goals

The Molois recently dressed up and went out to play with other kids. The couple has been commended for standing the test of time in the entertainment industry.

MDN News recently shared a video of the two looking cutesy in matching green outfits on the microblogging platform X. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Bontle Modiselle and her husband Priddy Ugly feature in an interview with TRUE LOVE Magazine."

Briefly News spoke to The Relationship Architect – couple counsellor, coach and author of Uncomplicated Love, Shelly Lewin, about good relationships and how couples can maintain them. She said:

"A "good relationship" is not about perfection but about co-creating a partnership that challenges and encourages both individuals to become their best selves. As I outline in Uncomplicated Love, couples should work together to define their shared values, goals, and vision for their future.

"This involves aligning on critical areas such as intimacy, compatibility, and partnership, which are pillars of a healthy relationship. Ongoing dialogue is essential—couples need to regularly check in with each other, revisit their agreements, and adjust course as they grow individually and together."

Mzansi reacts to Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly's video

Social media users could not get enough of the Molois' stunning video. Many showered the sweet couple with love.

@EpicSolaris said:

"Not only is he Priddy Ugly but he's pretty lucky too to have her by his side. She seems like a keeper."

@khandizwe_chris commented:

"Beautiful Couple 🥺🔥"

@Zweli_Thixo wrote:

"Priddy Ugly is the only man that don't cheat because you can't cheat on your bread winner. Who supported you being an upcoming rapper for 20 years."

@beast_modefl3x commented:

"My guy makes dope music, it's just that he is living a peaceful life without drama. People worship chaos, ku trenda iyfebe kphela emzansi shame."

@crazythatoo added:

"They complement each other perfectly😍"

J Something and wife celebrate wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that love is such a beautiful thing, and it's exciting to witness it through celebrity couple J Something and his wife, Cordelia Godi, who recently celebrated their special day.

South African musician and celebrity chef J Something and his wife, Cordelia Godi, have again made headlines on social media.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News