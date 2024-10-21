A viral video showed a Gauteng-based petrol attendant vibing to a local song while pumping fuel

The track that had him jamming was Wololo by Xduppy, Scotts Maphuma and The Buu, featuring Lastborn Diroba, Sleazy and Mellow

Social media users in the comment section loved the petrol attendant's positivity shown in the clip

In the hustle of everyday work, it's important to embrace joy and savour every moment, turning even the boring into something memorable. A local petrol attendant did just that, grooving to the beat while pumping fuel, proving that fun can be found even on the clock.

A joyful day at work

TikTok user @t.e.e444 shared a video on the social media platform of a Vanderbijlpark petrol attendant casually vibing to an amapiano song, Wololo, by Xduppy, Scotts Maphuma, and The Buu, featuring Lastborn Diroba, Sleazy, and Mellow.

Mzansi enjoys petrol attendant's vibes

A few members of the online community headed to the video's comment section to talk about how much they enjoyed the petrol attendant's energy as he danced to the local track.

@etsienare told the public:

"It's starting to feel a lot like Dezemba."

@fullthrottledestro shared in the comments:

"There's nothing better than when petrol attendants dance to your music. They had me feeling so good when I left."

@abuti_ole told app users:

"Seeing these ouens (guys) dance will make your day, and he’s so chilled."

@dcmechinary2 said of the petrol attendant:

"Feeling the mood."

@king_kestronic exclaimed in the comments:

"He's ready for the weekend, in fact, December!"

@muh.lay.kuh felt they could relate to the motorist playing the jams:

"This is me blasting amapiano everywhere I go!"

A proud @dayvdcyprian wrote under the post:

"Sometimes you don't go looking for happiness. It finds you and you just get along, groove, move, shake, tilt and enjoy the moment."

Petrol attendant dances with 2 ladies

In another story, Briefly News reported about a heartwarming video showing two ladies joyfully dancing with a petrol attendant.

Local social media users shared how much they enjoyed the dancing and being South African.

