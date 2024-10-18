American superstar Chris Brown's South African performance seems to be hanging by a thread since a non-profit organisation started a petition to cancel his concert

The NGO's petition has since gained momentum, reaching tens of thousands as more people are joining the quest

Social media users shared their frustrations, calling those signed-broke people who can't afford the tickets

A petition to cancel Chris Brown's concert reached 40,000 signatures. Image: Marcus Ingram Getty Images

Multi-award-winning singer Brezzy has been a trending topic since the launch of the petition by the Women For Change organisation for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihana back in 2009.

Local publication MDN News shared the latest figures of the people who signed the petition on its X account, which upset many social media users.

Women For Change petition gains more signatures

According to MDN News, the total number of petitions signed is currently at 40,000, and the NGO hopes to reach the 50,000 mark soon.

SA peeps voice their opinions about the petition

After seeing the post, Mzansi peeps felt outraged and called out the NGO for not putting in the same amount of energy on local celebrities who have also been accused of abusing partners.

User @Melusi Thato Mokone commented:

"Imagine having over 40 000 individuals hating you for your past, yet half of them are still in abusive relationships.👀😮‍💨. Maybe they know something about it that I don’t.💔

User @Kim Will said:

"They didnt hate him when he credited and gave Aphiwe and others a platform to stardom but now they talk about history... The man has apologized you need to move on."

User @Sam Trong said:

"As if petitions have ever done anything in South Africa... Sizongena ngeVosho eFNB stadium!"

User @thabisomatshatsha added:

"This is madness."

User @@BoogieHarrySA said:

"I won’t be surprised if these women for change are opening different profiles and accounts day and night to bring Breezy down. It won’t work the concert is continuing."

User @V. Rossi raised a point:

"Get Moshe Ndiki and Somizi off air first...charity begins at home anyway."

Chris Brown disregards Women For Change's attempt to cancel him

In another Briefly News article, Chris Brown responded to the Women For Change's post about cancelling his upcoming concert, leaving Mzansi people with mixed feelings.

The Residuals hitmaker commented on the NGO's post, flaunting his excitement for the SA concert despite their trying to cancel him.

