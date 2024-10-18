Controversial Nontsikelelo Mazwai also came for the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie

The poet and activist shared a tweet on social media to slam the newly appointed-minister

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Ntsiki Mazwai said

Ntsiki Mazwai had something to say about Gayton McKenzie. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

The South African activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai once again had something to say about the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Gayton McKenzie

Bathong! Our fan-favourite minister, Gayton McKenzie, is feeling the heat on social media. Previously, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture was trolled and dragged by Anele Mdoda on Twitter (X) after explaining himself regarding his Olympic games trip.

Recently, the controversial Ntsiki Mazwai also took a jab at McKenzie on her Twitter (X) page regarding his trip to the Olympic games in Paris, France, this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She wrote:

"Gayton attends events, and it’s called work. Artists continue to suffer with no policies, medical aids, retirement annuities and access to funding. But Gayton is doing amazing work, neh?"

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

Shortly after Nstiki shared the post on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@nicholasp2105 commented:

"Why don't artists pay medical aid, policies, or their employers? Artists make money blowing it on Gucci."

@Oracle5152 responded:

"It’s the same artists that blow cash recklessly and not give a damn about giving back to their supporters. Some of what you’ve mentioned is their personal responsibilities."

@costakonti1 questioned:

"People choose to be artists why should they get benefits?"

@KENNYROLOR replied:

"Your problem is you think you smart."

@Rotoane responded:

"You're responsible for your own medical aid... you artists blow your money recklessly, and you want people to sympathize with you..."

@YangaSazi asked:

"They've been suffering long before Gayton? Why do you expect him to perform miracles in 4 months NTSIKI?"

Ntsiki Mazwai thanks MK for keeping Durban clean

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai noted that the streets of Durban were clean, and she thanked the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party for that.

People were enraged by the post and said the party was not responsible for it. Some even stated that the city is not as clean as she said and that her post exaggerates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News