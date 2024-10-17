The South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently slammed the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie

This was after the fan-favourite Minister explained himself on Twitter (X) about him being on a joy-ride

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mdoda slamming the Minister

Anele Mdoda blasted minister Gayton McKenzie.

The South African radio personality Anele Mdoda has again made headlines on social media.

Anele slams Gayton McKenzie online

Social media has been buzzing ever since the radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda was called to order by a netizen after she spoke against American singer and songwriter Chris Brown.

Recently, the 702 radio presenter slammed the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, on Twitter after he explained himself to some netizens who accused him of being on a joy-ride as a newly appointed minister.

McKenzie wrote:

"I attended six meetings in Paris before the start of the Olympics, I went to the athletic villa to greet our athletes, I attended the opening ceremony and watched the hockey, gymnastics & sevens games, I opened Ekhaya village & watched the rest of the Olympic Games on TV. What joyride?"

See the post below:

Responding to the above post, Anele Mdoda slammed the Minister, mentioning that he should stop explaining himself on social media as he doesn't work for Twitter (X) on her page.

She wrote:

"Dude stop answering. You don’t work for Twitter."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Anele Slamming McKenzie

Many netizens reacted to what Anele Mdoda had to say to Gayton McKenzie. See some of the comments below:

@Dingswayo_N said:

"As for Dude to a whole minister."

@matjipe_robert questioned:

"So he can campaign on Twitter but he not answer on Twitter?"

@KingNema_Jnr responded:

"Imagine calling a whole minister 'dude.'"

@Oracle5152 commented:

"Calling a minister “Dude” is crazy."

@NombuleloPS replied:

"You are very disrespectful. We appreciate him and his updates here on twitter. Get a life!"

@NamiGabos wrote:

"Dude? He banna. It says a lot about you."

