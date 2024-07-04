DJ Zinhle and her husband, Murdah Bongz, are just the cutest pair after a cute video of them kissing went viral

At the end of the video, the couple advertised the full line-up for DJ Zinhle's upcoming Zee Nation Fest

South African people reacted to the video and called them couple goals as they looked smitten in the clip

The Mohosanas trend online once again. The cute celebrity couple shared a new video of them and it had people talking.

DJ Zinhle and her husband, Murdah Bongz, are trending online after their video. Image: @djzihle

DJ Zinhle and Murdah go viral

On Twitter's (X) blog page, @MDNnewss posted a video of the couple cuddling and kissing as they dined at a restaurant. Zinhle further kissed Murdah's arm as she showed how smitten she is.

At the end of the video, the full line-up for DJ Zinhle's upcoming Zee Nation Fest was on display. DJ Zinhle's highly anticipated, star-studded event is set to feature the best of the best in local music, including Murdah Bongz and Kabza De Small.

Netizens react to the cute video

Fans of the couple on social media reacted to the video and they labelled them couple goals.

@juicystory_xciv exclaimed:

"They are so beautiful. Wow!"

@bad_option88 joked:

"Zinhle said "Bbe give me a kiss so we can also trend."

@custy_kgadi asked:

"How old is this guy? Because wow!"

@SabeloBhebhe gushed:

"They look very cute together."

@fanele065 noted:

"Eyi, I don't know man, I really don't know but there's something about them."

@thabelomaanda shared:

"Nice. Love always win. These are my people."

@SESHUHO lauded:

"She bought him a car. Such a lovely woman."

DJ Zinhle gushes over her husband

In a previous report from Briefly News, House music hitmaker DJ Zinhle spoke very fondly about her husband, former Black Motion group member Murdah Bongz.

In the trending video of the reality TV star, she was seen gushing over her husband and the clip was shared on social media. Many people reacted to the video positively, and some loved how DJ Zinhle is so head over heels for her husband.

Source: Briefly News