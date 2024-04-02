House music queen DJ Zinhle recently spoke fondly about her husband, Murdah Bongz

A trending video of the reality TV star gushing over her husband was shared on social media

Many netizens reacted to the video, and some loved how DJ Zinhle is so head over heels for her husband

DJ Zinhle gushed over her husband in a cute video. Image: @djzinhle

House music queen DJ Zinhle never fails to express and show off her love for her husband, Murdah Bongz, on social media. The star recently gushed over her hubby in a cute video.

DJ Zinhle speaks on Murdah Bongz

The Mdali hitmaker has made headlines once again online after she gushed over Big Brother Mzansi housemate Zee and her gorgeous look. Recently, the reality TV star shared a cute video of herself speaking on Murdah Bongz and how lucky she is to be married to him.

The star also talked about how one gets to be in love with someone way over their league and never thought they would get a chance to date or marry them.

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared the cute video of Zinhle on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"DJ Zinhle speaks on Murdah Bongz..."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on DJ Zinhle's video

Shortly after the video was shared online, many social media users weighed in on it and shared their reactions. See some of the comments below:

@Asa_Sigoxo wrote:

"I love this for you keh girl."

@Luh_Maseko said:

"It is a beautiful thing when your partner sees greatness in you."

@akreana_ mentioned:

"The way they both speak about each other, man. I love love shame."

@Gift_Makoti_ tweeted:

"I honestly don’t get how people effortlessly find something negative in anything. This is such a positive video filled with love and gratitude, yet someone still finds it negative smh!"

@OfentseShezi responded:

"Love it when wives speak fondly about their husbands. You can tell they have a beautiful marriage. I love this for her."

@MaDhlomo_ replied:

"I want to be this gone."

@PruZwo commented:

"Yooo ya neh .. love is such a beautiful thing . Zinhle is a gone girl."

