House producer and businesswoman DJ Zinhle recently gushed over Big Brother Mzansi housemate Zee

The reality TV star shared a tweet complimenting the Zee after a fan shared that they both look alike

Fans and followers of DJ Zinhle complimented her looks and shared heartwarming messages in her comment section

DJ Zinhle showed love to 'BB Mzansi' housemate Zee. Image: @_zintlezee_, @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Mzansi season four housemates have stolen the hearts of many netizens and one of them also captured the award-winning reality TV star DJ Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle gushes over Zee

The Big Brother Mzansi housemate, Zee, has been the talk of town recently as one of the most popular DJs in Mzansi gushed over her on social media. Murdah Bongz's wife recently gushed over Zee after a fan shared a tweet on Twitter (X) that the two look alike.

The tweet reads:

"Yho she looks like @DJZinhle's daughter , last week she was looking like dj Zinhle herself….."

See the post below:

DJ Zinhle then responded to the tweet complimenting Zee's gorgeous looks and said:

"Ay kusho ukuth ngimuhle."

See the post below:

Fans shower DJ Zinhle with love

Many fans and followers showered the DJ with love and also complimented her beautiful looks:

@CindyMthethwa3 said:

"You are beautiful sis don't ever doubt that."

@Makazarah_wrote:

"Of course you are beautiful."

@NkosinomusaB complimented:

"You are and you have a beautiful heart not to talk about ur work ethics your a Queen and more "

@FirstTbanger responded:

"You are very beautiful queen."

@sthe_e_nkosi commented:

"Yes Queen you are beautiful."

@Mlotshw1Mongezi mentioned:

"Umuhle ngathi usmomondiya sase India."

@Talithaz13 replied:

"Manje uqond' ukthini uma uthi "kusho ukuthi" ? Are we a joke to you?Phela wena you are gorgeous, actually you are more than that!"

@colby_fr responded:

"Yebo, umuhle kakhulu Sisi."

