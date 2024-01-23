Big Brother Mzansi has four youngest housemates this season

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently shared the list of the young ones in Biggie's house

Naledi, Sammy M, Liema and Young Pappi are the four housemates who are younger than 23

BB Mzansi has four youngest housemates this season. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Big Brother Mzansi is back for its fourth season this year, and some of the housemates are freshmen in the 20's gang. The show premiered on Sunday, 21 January 2024, with Kamo Mphela giving a stellar performance at the live show.

Liema, Yong Pappi, Neo and Sammy M are the youngest on BB Mzansi

BB Mzansi season four returned with a bang and introduced 23 young, fun and vibey housemates who are so bent on bringing the viewers of the show some drama and disruption.

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently shared a list of the youngest housemates in Biggie's house this year and also the oldest one in the house. Mphela shared two pictures of housemates and wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Meet the oldest and youngest housemates in #BBMzansi Season 4. Papa Ghost, real name Sabelo Ncube, is the oldest in the house at 36. He is a music producer from Johannesburg. At 21, Neo the disrupter is the youngest person in the Big Brother house this year. She is a content creator from Pretoria.

"Kimberly boy, Muthusiemang Bika aka YOUNG PAPPI, looks very young but he is 22. He is not the youngest player as Liema and Sammy M are also 22 years old."

See the post below:

BB Mzansi's housemates' ages stuns netizens

Shortly after, Mphela shared the ages of some of the housemates, and many social media users were stunned. See some of the comments below:

@creme_delacocoa said:

"There's a lot of kids in this house though."

@BeatsbyBee wrote:

"Wow I thought the cut off age for new housemates is 35 unlike the All Stars housemates who were coming into the house for the 2nd time and they were in their 30s and early 40s .So happy for Papa Ghost .You are never too old to chase a dream."

@TshepoKgakane questioned:

"Is there a creative reason why biggie's voice was changed?"

@New_Nomics shared:

"Big Brother should change the age dynamics and cater to the oldies who'd love to be in the house in one of their seasons too hau."

@Mellow_Xxi tweeted:

"This is season ya ma 2k."

Themba Broly attacked by hitmen

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Themba Broly revealing that hitmen attacked him.

The media personality posted a video battered and bruised, saying someone wants them dead. Netizens were convinced that the attack was a result of Themba doing Mpho Wa Badimo dirty, leading to their messy breakup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News