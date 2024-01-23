Dancer Kamo Mphela recently brought the stage on fire at Big Brother Mzansi's first live show for the second season

Twitter (X) users shared clips of the Dalie hitmaker performing alongside Toss on stage

Kamo left many netizens impressed with her outstanding performance

Kamo Mphela wowed fans with her outstanding performance. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Dancer and performer Kamo Mphela always brings her A-game on stage each time she performs. The Dalie hitmaker recently wowed many of her fans during her latest performance.

Kamo Mphela sets the BB Mzansi stage on fire

Kamo Mphela has done it again, setting the bar high. The 24-year-old star recently brought fire on the BB Mzansi stage on Sunday, 21 January 2024, at the reality TV show's first live show.

BB Mzansi returned on Sunday for its fourth season introducing 23 new young and vibey housemates who will be staying at Biggie's house for over 70 days together, competing for the grand prize at the end of the show.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels, shared with Briefly News:

"Big Brother S’ya Mosha disrupts the usual patterns, establishing a new standard and aiming to become the most unforgettable season by challenging and deviating from the anticipated.

"While viewers are accustomed to the typical Big Brother experience and believe they know what to anticipate each season, this season aims to challenge those expectations, shattering preconceptions and exceeding viewers' anticipations. Let the games commence!"

A Twitter (X) user @DaudRugunate shared a clip of the star performing alongside Toss and captioned it:

"#KamoMphela and Toss #BBMzansi."

See the post below:

Netizens shower Kamo Mphela with compliments

Shortly after the star's performance went viral, many netizens showered her with sweet words. See some of the comments below:

@Sandyn46123 wrote:

"Beautiful on point."

@BlessingsMcGor1 complimented:

"She’s good at what she does."

@LethaboMakgoba said:

"Yhooooo. Kamo Mphela’s consistency is just so out of this world! Are you seeing this performance on #BBMzansi? Perfection!"

@Tshepo_Ranko tweeted:

"Kamo Mphela’s such a star. I’ll never get tired of witnessing her perform. What she’s doing right now on #BBMzansi."

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

"#BBMzansi Now this was a great way of starting the show Kamo Mphela you did well #BigBrotherMzansi."

@XolieMahlangu mentioned:

"Kamo Mphela is an entertainer and that is her field. She also snapped with this Dalie song. It’s so good #BBMzansi."

Kamo Mphela features in T.I. Amapiano song

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to American rapper T.I. featuring Kamo Mphela in an Amapiano song titled Vacay.

keegan_norton93 said:

"S/O to Kamo Mphela, this is amazing."

