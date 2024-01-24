Sorisha Naidoo recently reconnected with her Real Housewives of Durban castmates, Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson

The Real Housewives of Durban are ready for the new season, and the OGs had some fun shooting a commercial for Showmax. Sorisha Naidoo, Jojo Robinson, and Nonku Williams reunited in Jojo's newly renovated house and had fun making magic in front of the camera - it's showbiz, darling!

RHOD cast-mates reunite for season four

Jojo Robinson was nice enough to let Showmax shoot a commercial in her house for their facelift.

Along with her bestie, Nonku Williams and fellow RHOD veteran, Sorisha Naidoo, Jojo dressed to kill and gave fans some behind-the-scenes snaps.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star shared a glimpse into her shoot, serving looks in some brightly coloured dresses:

"BTS for our commercial for the new Showmax. Shot in my bedroom, of course."

Fans show love to RHOD cast

Mzansi showed love to the ladies and couldn't wait to tune into the new season of the Real Housewives of Durban:

kamo_praise said:

"The only real housewives that matter."

thedarkzee was prepared:

"Team Joku, we are ready with our bulletproofs to defend!"

peter_mylife wrote:

"The only housewives we know!"

khaleesi_unsullied posted:

"My faves. I can’t wait for season four!"

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at Sorisha. In the show's official commercial, Mrs Naidoo admitted that she hadn't fixed things with Joku:

samanthanwr_002 requested:

"Remove Sorisha from there."

prinasblend__empire said:

"So, now that Annie has left the show, Sorisha wants to hang with you guys. Remove her from this equation, period!"

nonto4real threw shade at former RHOD, Annie Mthembu:

"@mrsannbition is not around, that's why everyone is happy. But Sori Sori will always be 2-faced."

acha_gal warned:

"@sorishanaidoo should not be among this duo, she is a green mamba!"

Zama Ngcobo opens up about RHOD

In an earlier report, Briefly News spoke to Zama Ngcobo about her move into reality TV as well as what fans could expect from her appearance on Real Housewives of Durban.

The media personality told the publication that she's as open-minded as can be but draws the line at entertaining nonsense.

Source: Briefly News