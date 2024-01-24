Big Brother Mzansi has caused a division among their viewers recently on social media

Many netizens were unimpressed with this season's decision about language choices amongst housemates

Most netizens complained about this matter after a clip of Bravo B and Lerato conversing in Zulu was posted on BB Mzansi's official page

BB Mzansi viewers are unhappy with the language choice on the dhow.

Source: UGC

Big Brother Mzansi just started, and already some of the viewers are complaining about certain rule changes in this season. This is after the show introduced 23 young and vibrant housemates on Sunday, 21 January 2024.

Viewers complain about BB Mzansi's language choice

Big Brother Mzansi season four has kicked off, and it is already on top of the trending list on X, formerly Twitter. On Sunday, 21 January 2024, the first epic live show of the reality TV show premiered on Mzansi Magic, with Kamo Mphela bringing the heat on stage.

Recently some viewers have been complaining about this season's language choice. Big Brother permitted housemates this year to speak in their own native language among each other. Many thought that this would restrict many international viewers.

The complaint arose after the show posted a clip of Bravo B and Lerato chilling by the pool conversing in isiZulu on their official Instagram page and captioned it:

"Nothing says romance like the promise of an ocean are we seeing a ship with BravoB and Lerato Modise #BBMzansi #SyaMosha."

See the post below:

Viewers divided over language choice

Many social media users were divided after some netizens complained about the language choice. See some of the responses below:

rqnky_krusher222_____ wrote:

"So no English dat mean we knw Dey vote abeg what kind of show is dis."

iamugomsinachi shared:

"If they are not speaking English then why I am following this page . How do I understand what’s happening."

shela.skin said:

"Those complaining about the language, the show is not streaming in your counties, right? So please."

truly_vikki mentioned:

"Its Big Brother MZANSI , let them use ANY South African language."

milangaye_njoks commented:

"Didn't Nigerians say they didn't want to watch the show . Now what Is with the language complaints since yall ain't finna watch. See your life."

bradley.brandt responded:

"Where is the diversity ? This show should be called "big brother kasi" ..definitely doesnt represent the whole mzansi society."

