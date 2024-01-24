Algerian football coach Djamel Belmadi was attacked outside a hotel in Ivory Coast

Many angry Algerian supporters weren't happy about the teams showing at the AFCON tournament

A video of coach Djamel Belmadi being attacked by angry supporters was shared on social media

Their national team supporters attacked Algerian soccer coach Djamel Belmadi. Image: Anis/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Source: Getty Images

The AFCON2023 has been getting a lot of attention this year, and some of that attention is negative. Recently the Algerian national soccer coach Djamel Belmadi found himself in hot water with the team's supporters.

Algerian supporters attack coach Djamel Belmadi

In a recent game of the tournament, Algeria was defeated by Mauritania 1-0 on Tuesday, 23 January 2024. Shortly after the match a group of angry supporters attacked coach Djamel Belmadi at a hotel in Ivory Coast.

The clip of the coach being escorted to a room at the hotel, moving him away from the angry crowd, was posted on social media by a Twitter (X) @UnplayableZA on their page and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Algeria supporters are clearly not happy with their team's showing at #AFCON, as the coach Djamel Belmadi found out on arrival at the hotel."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the clip was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to it:

@lesleymkhawana joked:

"They wanted to talk."

@MasterBathKol wrote:

"They're time it's over... CAF ref no-longer for sale."

@Evidence_Shongw responded:

"They can’t bribe referees anymore and it’s showing."

@PovertykillerB replied:

"Apparently Algerians bet with their houses, cars and parters (wives or girlfriends). So I think that’s the case.Some of us knew Mauritania would cause problems yesterday. I gave Algeria under 2.5 goals and won."

@t_junction1 commented:

"I blame Betway."

@mshengulala mentioned:

"And yet you have people who constantly paint South Africans as the worst football fans in the world."

Minister Zizi Kodwa applauds Bafana Bafana for their epic 4–0 win

In more news, Briefly News reported that the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, shared some sweet words for the national soccer team after their emphatic win against Namibia on Sunday, 21 January 2024.

Minister Zizi Kodwa recently penned a heartfelt post for Bafana Bafana as they won their recent match after the boys lost their opening match to Mali not long ago.

Source: Briefly News