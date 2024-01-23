Fans have shared thoughts on the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast

Many expressed excitement and surprise at the tournament's unpredictability and the talent on display

Mzansi believes this is the best AFCON yet, comparing it favourably even to other major international tournaments

South Africans have headed to social media to dish their thoughts on the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Many admitted that the tournament is interesting as it brings different surprises.

Mzansi football fans shared their thoughts on the ongoing AFCON. Image: ANESH DEBIKY/AFP via Getty Images and KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi shares thoughts on AFCON

Soccer lovers have been having the time of their lives since AFCON began a few days ago. The tournament has been charting social media trends as fans share their thoughts and express their joys and frustrations.

Reacting to a post shared by @iDiskiTimes on X, many football lovers noted that the tournament has been blowing their minds. Many admitted that AFCON came with its surprises and they can't wait to see who will lift the cup. The question read:

"How do you rate this AFCON so far?"

Fans share thoughts on AFCON

@RealLungaLeslie said:

"I've picked up that the overseas-based players are just not interested in African football anymore."

@LungstarSibiya added:

"No big/small team, no superstar (Including EPL players) , goals after goals, unpredictable, very good talent spotted thus far, great officiating…this is the best AFCON ever "

@Limabemsukela said:

"This is the best Tournament ever and big up to the President and organisers. Africa is rising up again."

@takaIYANA commented:

"Top notch No big or small teams. I think it's way better than that South American thing, as for Ghana goodbye to them I hope they have checked out already "

@madinedine wrote:

"10/10 this tournament it's the best of the best ..No one is safe here surprise after surprise."

@Thib0_touch added:

"Best Afcon ever even the euros won’t top this in June."

Bafana Bafana player Teboho Mokoena crowned assist of the day

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana has made Mzansi proud of them following their epic win against Namibia, and midfielder Teboho Mokoena's name made news after his perfect save during the match.

Many South Africans still celebrate Bafana Bafana's fantastic 4-0 triumph over Namibia. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena was crowned the Assist of the Day by the Confederation of African Football after his fellow team player Themba Zwane won the Man of the Match.

