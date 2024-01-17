Prince Kaybee shared his views on Bafana Bafana's poor performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

South Africans expressed discontent and attributed the team's performance to a lack of quality players

Social media reactions highlight frustration with Bafana Bafana's performance

Prince Kaybee has added his two cents following Bafana Bafana's humiliating loss against Mali at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Prince Kaybee has reacted to Bafana Bafana's loss against Mali. Image: @princekaybee_sa and MB Media/Getty Images

Bafana Bafana loses against Mali

South Africans on social media are unhappy with how the national soccer team Bafana Bafana is playing at the AFCON. Popular music producer Prince Kaybee shared his thoughts about the team's performance on social media.

Taking to his page on X, formerly Twitter, the star asked his followers if there was a problem with the team after losing their opening match against Mali. He wrote:

"Jokes aside, what is really the problem at Bafana Bafana?"

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's posts

Social media users shared their thoughts on Prince Kaybee's post. Many said the team is just not good.

@kingvegan101 said:

"There isn’t a problem, they’re just not good. Never have been honestly. We expect too much from them, and all because of that one that one time all the way back in 1996 "

@MF_Jones_RSA added:

"SAFA is the main problem, but also PSL standards have dropped, we are no longer producing quality players that are good enough to play abroad, maybe the economy is also affecting the progress."

@Sparzito_ commented:

"Tau shouldn't have missed that penalty if you don't take your chances you'll be punished "

@Ronewa_Mathephe noted:

"Ae nyake wena.. Go support New Zealand and leave us with our bunch of losers."

Sports analyst blames Bafana Bafana vs Mali 2–0 AFCON loss on Hugo Broos’ poor decision-making

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana must win their next match against Namibia if they want to stand a chance to compete in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) knockout stages.

They suffered a 2-0 defeat in their opening match, and sports analyst and veteran sports journalist Mathews Mpete questioned coach Hugo Broos' selection decisions.

