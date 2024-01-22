Katlego Maboe praised Percy Tau for his courage in taking another penalty after a previous miss during Bafana Bafana's match against Mali

Mzansi fans echoed Maboe's sentiments, emphasising the positive impact of giving Tau a second chance

Social media reactions highlighted Tau's redemption and the importance of opportunities to rectify mistakes

Katlego Maboe was among the many South Africans who reacted to Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau taking another penalty after missing another one during their game against Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Katlego Maboe reacted to Percy Tau's playing skills during Bafana Bafana's game against Namibia. Image: Lucky Nxumalo/Foto24/Gallo Images and FADEL SENNA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Katlego Maboe give Percy Tau his flowers

Football lovers could not believe it when Percy Tau was chosen to take the penalty during Bafana Bafana's game against the Brave Warriors of Namibia during the AFCON match played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.

Reacting to the moment, popular television presenter and singer Katlego Maboe said it was very brave of Tau to agree to take the penalty after his last game. The Deal or No Deal SA presenter also praised the Al Ahly forward for perfectly executing the penalty that saw Bafana Bafana beat Namibia 4-0. He said:

"Very brave of Percy Tau to take a penalty again. Smashingly executed! Let’s go @BafanaBafana ."

Mzansi agrees with Katlego Maboe

Fans also shared the same sentiments with Katlego Maboe. Many said allowing Percy Tau to take the penalty boosted his confidence and made him play better. Others also reiterated the importance of giving second chances when one makes a mistake.

@NPMachanyana1 commented:

"That boosted his confidence & team my Broer...!"

@JayJayFrate added:

"Determination, focus, self-belief, skill, will and drill... lead to thrill!!!!"

@ReletiM said:

"I was rooting for him to redeem himself, when you wrong you should be given a chance to rectify. And I'm glad it happened "

@Ntandopoeisis wrote:

"Talking about redeemed dignity."

Minister Zizi Kodwa applauds Bafana Bafana for their epic 4–0 win

In more news, Briefly News reported that the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, shared some sweet words for the national soccer team after their emphatic win against Namibia on Sunday, 21 January 2024.

Minister Zizi Kodwa recently penned a heartfelt post for Bafana Bafana as they won their recent match, this is after the boys lost their opening match to Mali not so long ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News