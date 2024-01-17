Pitso Mosimane offered Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau words of comfort after Tau missed a penalty

Mzansi was defeated 2-0 by Mali at the African Cup of Nations, and Tau regretted missing the spot-kick

South Africans stood behind Tau, although some were not as hopeful as Jingles was

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

Pitso Mosimane believed that Percy Tau played well despite missing a spot kick. Images: Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images and Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach and free agent Pitso Mosimane applauded Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau for performing in their first African Cup of Nations clash. Bafana Bafana was defeated 2-0 by Mali, and Tau missed a crucial penalty that could have changed the tide. Jingles nevertheless found occasion to encourage him despite the country bearing down on Tau.

Mali defeats SA at AFCON

South Africa's defeat at the hands of Mali upset many in the country as it made qualifying for the knockout stages of the AFCON tournament even more difficult. Percy Tau was optimistic before the start of the game and promised South Africans that the team would perform well. His words fell short as in the first half of the game, Tau was allowed to put SA in front after they were awarded a penalty, and he missed the spot kick.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Tau regrets penalty, and Mosimane praises him

@MickyJnr__ posted a video of Tau expressing his regret for missing the penalty. Mosimane commented on the post and gave him words of encouragement.

“We have to move on, and we can still qualify beyond the group stages. We have to play the same or better than the way we placed in the first half. Besides the penalty you missed, your aggressive forward runs were threatening and gave Mali problems,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Some South Africans opposed Mosimane

Mosimane's comments about Percy Tau did not sway some South Africans.

Chef LeoSam said:

“Don’t lie, coach. Tau gave us nothing yesterday. Mamgopa was bad, but he did better than Tau. Percy is a phenomenal player but let’s not lie to the people. The missed penalty took him off that game.”

Thomas Piepmeyer wrote:

“It was Makgopa that unsettled them with the aggression. Two of Mali’s centre-backs got yellow cards because of Makgopa because that’s what a number 9 does.”

Some were favourable and had hope.

Moe said:

“South Africa showed class yesterday and deserves to go far. We are confident Tau’s fellows will regroup and show what they have.”

Roger KP remarked:

“I know he will bounce back in the remaining games. We need to make two changes from that squad.”

Marvester said:

“I believe we are going to the next round.”

Sports Analyst Mathews Mpete blames Hugo Broos for Bafana's first AFCON loss

Similarly, Briefly News reported that sports analyst Mathews Mpete blamed Hugo Broos for making poor selection decisions for the squad.

Mali defeated Bafana Bafana as they conceded two goals in six minutes after the second half to be thrashed 2-0.

Mpete spoke to Briefly News and revealed that one of Broos's mistakes was to select players from Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns only.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News