Zizi Kodwa gave Bafana Bafana players a pep talk after they lost their opening AFCON match to Mali.

South Africans were unimpressed by this move by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, so they slammed him.

Kodwa attempted to motivate the players to learn from this loss so they could enthusiastically play their upcoming games.

Zizi Kodwa motivated Bafana Bafana after losing their first AFCON match against Mali. Image: Darren Stewart via Getty Images, @BafanaBafana/Twitter

The nation was left disappointed after the national soccer team Bafana Bafana lost their opening match at The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Bafana Bafana loses match

Bafana Bafana faced a 2-0 defeat to Mali in their first AFCON match on Tuesday, 16 January. The match took place at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Cote D'Ivoire.

South Africa is in Group E and is currently in last place with no points.

The official X page shared:

"Bafana defeated by Mali in opening AFCON match."

Zizi Kodwa comforts the boys

The Minister shared a video where he gave Bafana Bafana players a post-match pep talk in the changing room. Proudly wearing the South African flag, Kodwa motivated the players to learn from this loss so they could enthusiastically play their upcoming games.

"Get up and try again @BafanaBafana. Let us learn the lessons from this loss and come back stronger at #AFCON2023."

Mzansi trolls Zizi Kodwa

Disappointed by the outcome of the match, netizens failed to come up with kind words to react to the Minister's gesture.

@Scocolito_Berry criticised:

"Hebanna. People are abusing their political deployment for likes…even took over the dressing room."

@OM_6gg said:

"I never saw you doing this for Springboks; let the coach and the team do their things. Politicians are not needed in our football fraternity."

@shudu_squared said:

"As long as Danny Jordan is still there you just wasting your time. He is the reason we are failing, and you are not addressing him. Manup and fire this guy before it's too late. fan base is gone, and you still don't see that as a problem."

@LesegoM02295088 said:

"Give the coach the space to manage his dressing room. This speech would have made sense coming from a Bafana Bafana legend."

@lotlis said:

"You were ok until you started coaching, built from the back, aowa."

Bafana Bafana loss blamed on Hugo Broos

