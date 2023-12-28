DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo Forbes, recreated a picture of her late father AKA

The kidfluencer recently posted a picture of herself at the same place where her dad once took a photo

Many social media users and celebs showered the eight-year-old star with love

Kairo Forbes took a picture where her late dad AKA, snapped his. Image: @kairo.forbes, @akaworldwide

The award-winning kidfluencer Kairo Forbes recently made headlines as she remembered her father in a precious way.

Kairo recreates AKA's picture

The eight-year-old popular influencer and the daughter of DJ Zinhle recently found herself trending on social media after spending Christmas with her grandmother Lynn Forbes.

The young star not so long ago shared a photo of herself recreating her late father and slain rapper, AKA. She posed at the same place where her dad took a picture and posed as he did. She posted the image on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"I am my father’s daughter."

See the post below:

Fans and celebs shower Kairo with love

Shortly after Kairo's picture circulated on social media, many netizens and celebs flooded her comment section showering her with heartfelt messages and love. See some of the comments below:

djzinhle said:

"Yes you are mama."

phindilegwala_official wrote:

"SUPERMEGA."

zenandemfenyana shared:

"Yes baby you are."

mbaureloaded mentioned:

"Oh yes."

noksbhebhe responded:

"You definitely are babe."

chef_chowciao replied:

"And your father loved you to bits baby! We all witness the bond between the father and daughter. You are what every little girl dreamt they would be with their daddy."

jordantylon wrote:

"You sure are supa star!"

Kairo Forbes secures major gig

Kairo Forbes is on the way to becoming one of the biggest young influencers in Mzansi. The star, who has been in the spotlight since her father's tragic passing 10 months ago, recently inked a major deal.

On her Instagram page, Kairo shared a video showing her collaboration with Rihanna's sneaker range with Puma. She captioned the video:

"Bigger, bolder and phatter than ever! I’m happily living in my new Fenty x PUMA Creeper Phatty by Rihanna sneakers! The whole family can step out with extra confidence in one of the three bright and bold colours! Available at PUMA.com and in store."

Murdah Bongz pays tribute to late AKA in emotional post

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Black Motion member Murdah Bongz penned an emotional message to the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

On his Instagram page, Murdah Bongz, now rebranded as Mörda, shared a throwback picture of him and AKA.

