Murdah Bongz has shared a throwback picture of him and the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes on Instagram

Bongz also shared a video of people dancing to the late rapper's hit song Jika featuring colleague and friend Yanga Chief

His wife, DJ Zinhle and his followers all reacted to the post, with Zinhle saying she is blessed to have him as a husband

Murdah Bongz shared some emotional words in his tribute post to the late AKA. Image: @akaworldwide, @murdahbongz

Former Black Motion member Murdah Bongz has penned an emotional message to the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

Murdah brings people to tears with tribute post

Taking to his Instagram page, Murdah Bongz, who has now rebranded to Mörda, shared a throwback picture of him and AKA. In his touching message, he said:

"Still with us all. Forever immortal. What a moment."

Mörda also shared a short clip of people dancing to the late rapper's hit song Jika featuring his good friend Yanga Chief.

Mzansi remembers AKA

The passing of AKA in Durban is still a fresh wound for the Megacy. When Bongz posted the picture and shared how the crowd still jives to the rapper's music, he received a lot of heartfelt responses.

His wife DJ Zinhle, also reacted to the post, and she said she is blessed to have him as a husband.

djzinhle exclaimed:

"You‼️‼️ I thank God for you."

musa_s_ncube mentioned:

"As a country we haven't healed from AKA's passing."

drthabo lauded:

"They don't make your kind anymore. More power and more grace to your family."

ladydu_sa said:

"God bless your heart, wife, and children you are everything friend."

fisto_k91 shared:

"I don't think you realise how much we are learning from you."

moozlie said:

"Forever in our hearts."

zest.chick exclaimed:

"I can't believe AKA is gone."

preshpreshprecious

"Do men like you still exist vele, you have a heart of Gold no wonder you blessed everywhere you go. Stay blessed."

kim_kimmy_m shared

"I can't believe he's no longer with us. My heart aches."

fikilembalula cried:

"When they killed him they."

mapulasechaba said:

"Yazini we want justice, no ways."

emylee_kukie lauded:

"You are a rare gem! DJ Zinhle is probably the luckiest woman on earth. Be blessed."

mvandaba93 said:

"I can't get over this guy's death, I listen to his songs everyday I miss him so much."

AKA's death brings family closer - Tony Forbes

In a previous report from Briefly News, AKA's father, Tony Forbes, opened up about how the slain rapper's death has brought the family closer.

Tony also shared that it has been emotionally challenging as it is not easy for him to deal with AKA's death.

He also mentioned that through the rapper's death, he has gained more sons and daughters.

