AKA's father, Tony Forbes, opened up about how the slain rapper's death has brought the family closer

Tony also shared that it has been emotionally challenging as it is not easy for him to deal with AKA's death

He also mentioned that through the rapper's death, he has gained more sons and daughters

AKA's father, Tony Forbes, said losing the rapper has brought the family closer. Image: @tonydforbes

Source: Instagram

It has been over ten months since Mzansi's most cherished rapper was killed in Durban. AKA's father, Tony Forbes, recently opened up about how it has been since the slain rapper's death.

Tony Forbes says AKA's death has brought the family together

Tony is one person from the Forbes family who has been very open about how his journey has been since the death of his son and how he has been trying to cope.

Recently, the slain rapper was nominated nine times at the SAMA29 awards and posthumously presented three awards, including Best Male Artist, Best Engineered Album, and Best Collaboration.

According to TshsaLIVE, Tony spoke about how SupaMega's death has brought the family closer together and how he has been dealing with his death.

He said:

"The outpouring of love and support has been incredible, reflecting Kiernan's impactful life. His influence touched many, evident in his collaborations with numerous artists. "Mass Country" mirrors this rich tapestry of experiences, and its success underscores people's appreciation for the diversity in his music. Despite the passage of time, the emotional journey remains challenging and almost intensified.

"Interacting with others remains a preference, as shared stories about Kiernan bring a sense of closeness. Losing Kiernan has unexpectedly strengthened our familial bonds. Extending beyond blood ties to include his friends, the family has become a source of solace. In this, I've gained both sons and daughters and a broader family connected by shared memories and enduring love."

Lynn Forbes says she forgives the man who shot AKA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, said she had forgiven the hitman who shot her son in Durban. Many people have been wondering how AKA's mother feels about the men who shot and killed AKA.

Speaking in a tell-all interview on The Carol Ofori Podcast on East Coast Radio, AKA's mother said she never wanted to watch the traumatising video. However, Lynn came across the video while scrolling through her timeline and has been unable to get it off her mind. She said the clip replays in her head every night before bed.

