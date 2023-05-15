AKA's mother Lynn Forbes recently answered the questions that have been on everyone's minds about her son's death

Lynn said she never wanted to watch the video of her son getting shot but she came across the clip while scrolling through social media

The grieving mother believes the men who shot AKA might be found but she doesn't think they will be able to find the person who ordered the hit on AKA

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A lot of people have been wondering how AKA's mother feels about the man who shot and killed AKA.

Lynn Forbes said she thinks the men who killed AKA will be found but not the person who ordered the hit. Image: @akaworldwide and @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

The Jika rapper was shot dead in front of Wish Restaurant on Florida Road in Durban a few weeks ago.

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes finally talks about how she felt when she watched the viral video of AKA's murder

Speaking in a tell-all interview on The Carol Ofori Podcast on East Coast Radio, AKA's mother said she never wanted to watch the traumatising video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

However, Lynn came across the video while scrolling through her timeline and has not been able to get it off her mind. She said the clip replays in her head every night before going to bed.

Lynn Forbes says she forgave the hitmen who murdered her son because they were doing their job

According to The South African, AKA's mother thinks his murder was a hit. She said she has nothing against the people who pulled the trigger because they were just doing their jobs.

Glammy added that she believes that the police will be able to arrest the hired hitmen but may never be able to find out who ordered the hit.

"I don’t think that person had any issues with Kiernan, I don’t believe the person who pulled the trigger hated my son. I don’t know if that person even knew my son. He was just doing a job that he was paid for.

"And the person who paid for the bullet… so to answer your question, I think there might be an arrest for the person who pulled the trigger. Whether we would find the person that paid for the bullet, that one I’m not sure about, I don’t really believe that will ever happen."

Nadia Nakai gets candid about experiencing rollercoaster emotions following AKA’s death, pens touching posts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's death was a huge blow to Nadia Nakai. The pair were attached at the hip going to shows together, on vacations and sweet dates.

Bragga has been open about her grieving process and taking her fans through the journey.

Nadia Nakai has been using her social media pages to remember her late boyfriend. The rapper has been sharing cute never seen pictures and videos of the moments they shared.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News